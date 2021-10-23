Live Game Updates: Razorbacks vs. Golden Lions

The Razorbacks look to better their miserable October against an in-state foe for the first time since 1944 on Saturday

October had not been good to the Arkansas football program. After the Razorbacks started the season 4-0 and earned a top-10 ranking, Arkansas has dropped three straight. Such is life in the SEC when each week on the schedule could be a ranked in-conference opponent.

Week 8 is not a "bye" week, per se, but with Arkansas-Pine Bluff coming to Little Rock, there is certainly an opportunity for the Razorbacks to get things back on track.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is struggling right now, having lost five straight after beating the Lane College Dragons (who?) to start the season.

It's the first time Arkansas has played an in-state opponent since 1944, and the Golden Lions really don't stand a chance here, but of course, especially in 2021, we've seen crazy things happen on the football field.

Follow all the in-game action right here on the AllHogs.com live game blog as we keep you up to date, up to the minute, with Razorbacks vs. Golden Lions from War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas:

FIRST QUARTER:

Arkansas wins the toss and elects to receive and will start its first drive from the 35 yard line.

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS! KJ Jefferson passes complete to Blake Kern for 18 yards for a touchdown! It was a five play, 65 yard drive, taking 1:09 off the clock. Arkansas 7, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0 - 13:51 left in the first quarter.