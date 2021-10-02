October 2, 2021
Publish date:

Live Game Updates: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Georgia

Two top-10 SEC teams are facing off on Saturday as Georgia hosts Arkansas in Athens.
Author:

The Arkansas Razorbacks are fighting through a brutal stretch of their schedule that some regard as being the toughest in college football. That schedule continues on Saturday as the No. 8 Razorbacks square off against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in a game between two undefeated SEC teams on Saturday in Athens, Georgia.

With huge wins over Texas and Texas A&M behind them, Arkansas will pose a much larger test than any of Georgia's previous opponents as the Razorbacks embark on their first true road game.

Since beating Clemson in Week 1 10-3, Georgia has outscored their last three opponents 158-20, and clearly positioned themselves as a contender.

Can Arkansas' defense slow down the offensive firepower of Georgia? Follow along below for our live game blog beginning at 11 a.m. CT:

GAME NOTE: JT Daniels was to be a game-time decision for Georgia, and it appears he won't play. Stetson Bennett IV was announced as the starter inside the stadium prior to the game. 

FIRST QUARTER: 

Arkansas wins the toss and defers to the second half. Georgia will have the ball first to start the game.

Three plays, 35 yards for the Georgia offense so far. It's punishing the Arkansas defense early.

TOUCHDOWN GEORGIA! Zamir White runs for 3 yards for a touchdown. Nine plays, 75 yards, 4:14 off the clock. 7-0 Bulldogs with 10:46 remaining in the first quarter.

KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks start their first possession at their own 17 after the Georgia kickoff. A pair of false starts moves the ball back 10 yards, before a sack and a series of failures by the Arkansas offensive line forces a punt. Three plays, -14 yards, 1:14 of the clock.

The next Georiga drive of the game starts at the Dogs 44.

