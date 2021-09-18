Live Updates: Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas

Follow along during the first-ever meeting between Georgia Southern and Arkansas as the Razorbacks aim to climb higher in the top 25.

For the first time since 2016, the Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked. As they attempt to continue the momentum gained after their shocking win over then No. 15 Texas last week, there's no time to look ahead at SEC play and the Texas A&M Aggies.

First, they need to handle up on the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Georgia Southern features the old-school triple-option offense, which requires defenders to play assignment football, which required defenders to focus on specific players.

It's easier said than done but should be no problem for Arkansas linebacker Hayden Henry, who was named the national defensive player of the week after his 15-tackle game against the Longhorns.

Follow all the live updates, stats, analysis, and play-by-play on AllHogs.com in our live game updates below starting at 3:00 p.m CT.