September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballBaseballSoftballWomen's BasketballForumsSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Live Updates: Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas

Follow along during the first-ever meeting between Georgia Southern and Arkansas as the Razorbacks aim to climb higher in the top 25.
Author:

For the first time since 2016, the Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked. As they attempt to continue the momentum gained after their shocking win over then No. 15 Texas last week, there's no time to look ahead at SEC play and the Texas A&M Aggies. 

First, they need to handle up on the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Georgia Southern features the old-school triple-option offense, which requires defenders to play assignment football, which required defenders to focus on specific players. 

It's easier said than done but should be no problem for Arkansas linebacker Hayden Henry, who was named the national defensive player of the week after his 15-tackle game against the Longhorns.

Recommended Articles

Follow all the live updates, stats, analysis, and play-by-play on AllHogs.com in our live game updates below starting at 3:00 p.m CT.

1339743735.0
Football

Live Updates: Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas

Sam Pittman
Football

Test for Sam Pittman: Getting Hogs to Remove Hope Quickly

Dominique Johnson, Trey Knox
Football

Avoiding Trap: How to Watch, Listen to Arkansas-Georgia Southern on Saturday

KJ Jefferson
Football

Forget Texas: Hogs Can't Afford Stumble This Week

CJ Wright
Football

Georgia Southern Defense: Players to Watch Against Razorbacks

Cam Little
Football

Turning FGs to TDs for Hogs: Sam Pittman Wants to See Mistakes Stop Killing Drives

Malik Hornsby
Football

How Hogs' Malik Hornsby Can Boost Defense to Face Option

Dave Van Horn
Baseball

Arkansas Baseball: Dave Van Horn's Team Releases Full 54-game Schedule