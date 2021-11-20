Live Updates: Hogs vs. Crimson Tide

Arkansas (7-3 overall, 3-3 SEC) looks to build on a magical season in Tuscaloosa against the Crimson Tide (9-1, 5-1) by doing something they haven't done since 2006.

That was the last time the Razorbacks beat Alabama. For younger folks, the iPhone didn't come around until a year or so later.

The Crimson Tide come in as a 20.5-point favorite at SISportsBook.

First Quarter

1Q 8:34: Hayden Henry blows up a block and Alabama's Brian Robinson slips, but wasn't going to pick up a fourth-and-1 in Arkansas territory after an 11-play, 45-yard drive that stalled out on the Arkansas 30. Hogs 0, Alabama 0

1Q 7:41: Big stop by Hogs' defense to avoid going down big as KJ Jefferson drops what appeared to be an early snap from center but they can't get a first down and have to settle for a 48-yard field goal from Will Reichard. Alabama 3, Hogs 0

