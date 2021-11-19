Nick Saban Not Motivating Hogs This Week

In his final media visit before playing Arkansas on Saturday, the Alabama coach wasn't wasting time talking

Alabama coach Nick Saban doesn't waste an awful lot of time in press conferences and nothing was different Wednesday.

It lasted about four minutes, there wasn't much disclosed and certainly no bulletin-board material.

That's not particularly surprising.

Nearly a decade ago he tried to hire Sam Pittman away from Arkansas, but the timing wasn't right for Pittman so he stayed and babysat Bret Bielema for a couple of additional years.

Now he's gotten a lot changed with the Razorbacks and Saban has noticed.

"Sam has done a great job there," he said. "They are very well-coached. Very much improved and playing really, really well."

He also likes what he's seen from the Hogs' personnel.

"Their quarterback (KJ Jefferson) does a great job for them run and pass," Saban said earlier this week. "(Treylon) Burks is a great receiver. They got a good running game. They run the ball effectively. Their defense really plays physical. They’re tough."

It may be a pretty good guess they've spent a lot of time studying Jefferson.

"As a starter they’ve been able to feature the things that he can do really, really well," Saban said earlier this week. "He’s made tremendous progress as a passer, knowledge of the offense and ability to execute and do the things they need him to do to be effective in terms of distributing the ball, whether it’s run or pass. The guy’s a big, strong guy so he’s hard to sack. He’s extended plays and made plays running and throwing."

And, of course, Burks is a guy every Hogs' opponent notices pretty quickly looking at the film.

"He is a physical mismatch,” Saban said. “He’s bigger than most of the guys that are trying to guard him. It’s kind of like a point guard trying to cover a power forward-type guy who can run fast.

"Sometimes those mismatches are difficult. So, that’s a challenge in the game. How do you do it?

"Players have to play with great technique, and they have to understand that you’ve got to play big against a guy like that. And that’s difficult to do sometimes because he’s a big guy that plays big."

Kickoff for the game Saturday in Tuscaloosa is 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS and FuboTV.

