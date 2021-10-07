Familiar Look at WR: What Sam Pittman Thinks of Rebels' Pass Catchers

Both teams have guys catching passes that look the same with lots of talent on both sides

Arkansas has joined the trend of bigger, stronger and faster wide receiver with a talented group.

Ole Miss has been there for a few years now.

"They remind me a little bit of the guys we have," Sam Pittman said Wednesday afternoon. "They can go catch contested balls, run really good routes."

The Rebels' group has worked well with quarterback Matt Corral and it's led to some big plays.

"Corral knows exactly where they're going to be," Pittman said. "They catch the ball exceptionally well and certainly can do something with it when they do."

When we said they are similar, the numbers are familiar.

Ole Miss' leading receiver is Dontario Drummond, who has 24 catches for 382 yards (15.9-yard average) and four touchdowns.

Treylon Burks leads the way for the Razorbacks with 23 catches for 383 yards (17.4-yard average) and two touchdowns.

Behind Drummond is Jonathan Mingo (15-290) and Braylon Sanders (10-165). The gap is larger with the Hogs. Behind Burks is Tyson Morris (8-178) and Warren Thompson (7-103).

"I really like Drummond," Pittman said.

But he knows they share something similar with the Hogs in the Rebels like running the ball that sets up those big shots they take with Corral.

"You can't throw the ball if you don't have great wideouts," Pittman said. "Another part of that, too, is (Jerrion) Ealy, (Henry) Parrish and those guys running the football.

"That play-action they do as well as we do, it freezes you (defensively). Then you throw right over the top of a linebacker's head."

Last year, Corral struggled hitting the plays when he needed to. Hogs defensive coordinator Barry Odom dropped eight people into coverage and grabbed six interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

They learned from that, Sanders said in Oxford earlier this week.

"Just take what they give us," he said.

And that's going to be the basic chess match between what the Rebels can get at wide receiver and how the Hogs stop it.

Pittman just knows he's facing a group of receivers that can make the plays.

"They run great routes and are really, really explosive," he said. "They are really good players."

Kickoff for the game televised on ESPN will follow GameDay at 11 a.m.

