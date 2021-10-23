Parodi's Score: First Punt Return for TD in Awhile for Hogs

    • October 23, 2021
    Parodi Doubles Season Yardage with 80-yarder to House

    Arkansas punt returner Nathan Parodi finally got to break a return with a winding touchdown return
    Author:

    It's been awhile since Arkansas had a punt return for a touchdown.

    You have to go back nearly a decade to find one. Joe Adams had a 50-yarder against Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl back in January 2012 following the 2011 season.

    Parodi finally got his chance Saturday against UAPB.

    For the entire season, Parodi only had 41 yards on 10 returns and a 10-yarder was his longest.

    Recommended Articles

    He grabbed the 47-yard punt by the Golden Lions and broke left immediately, got hemmed in on the sideline and came back across the field.

    Picking up some blockers, he slipped into the right corner of the end zone for his first touchdown with the Hogs.

    It was a big part of a first half for Arkansas as they rolled up 426 yards of offense to take a 45-0 lead with KJ Jefferson throwing three touchdown passes to Treylon Burks.

