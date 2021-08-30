Pittman Likes Way This Team Has Worked in Fall Camp

We doubt there will be much we don't already know said, but it's the first game of the year coming up and Sam Pittman will be front-and-center.

The speculation becomes conversation about facts Saturday and even then it will be a couple of weeks before we really know what this Arkansas team could be.

We won't know what it will be until November.

Frankly, if Arkansas is not up by 20 points at halftime over Rice this probably won't be the season many of the fans expect it to be.

It was Lou Holtz during his first season in 1977 that said it was perfectly acceptable to run up the score on an opponent ... in the first half.

Sam Pittman has apparently done a pretty decent job of improving the culture of the Razorbacks, which is the popular term these days to describe the players buying into what the coach wants them to do.

He really doesn't know how that's going to translate to wins and losses, though. Coaches with an unproven team may think they know, but they don't until they go on the field and do it.

"I really like the way this team works," Pittman has said over and over during fall camp. "I like the urgency."

We will probably hear more of that Monday when he has his first in-season press conference of the year.

The media has been basically kept at arm's length during fall camp ... for whatever reason. There could be several reasons for it, but there hasn't been a whole lot to evaluate.

The good news is game week is finally here.

Which means we're getting close to having more than speculation to discuss.