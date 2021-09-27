Ranking No Distraction: What Sam Pittman Thinks of Being No. 8

Sam Pittman knows were Arkansas is ranked but he didn't act like it's a big deal.

"We're eighth ... yes," he said at his Monday press conference (complete video above). "I'd rather be eighth than 80th. It's not like 'oh we should be ranked sixth or we should be ranked 12th' ... none of that."

The Razorbacks moved into the Top 10 in the Associated Press poll Sunday for the first time since 2012. That year they were headed down and out of the poll. This season they are headed the other way ... right now.

"We're not the rankers," he said. "I have my form and whatever it is that's fine. It's fun for the fans and all those things. I don't think it affects us."

They know it doesn't get easier in the SEC, starting this week going on the road against second-ranked Georgia on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. (ESPN).

GameDay will be there so it's probably going to be a rowdy atmosphere and the Hogs will face a hostile environment for the first time this year.

There are no off weeks in the league. That helps avoid distractions.

"When you go and play Texas, A&M, then the next week you play Georgia, the next week you play Ole Miss, next week you play Auburn, it's hard to get the big head," Pittman said. "Someone's going to knock you out if you're not prepared for them and our team understands that."

Now he's having to deal with the public relations involved being highly ranked. That even included an appearance on CMT that he called "awesome," but mostly he downplayed the whole thing.

"We still got the same folks in here," he said. "It's fun. None of it affects our preparation or we won't do it. We've turned down several different things. The kids, I'm very cautious about their time. We've proven for a long time here that none of this really affects us."

The biggest question, though, came early Monday morning. Fans have been wringing their hands over the health status of quarterback KJ Jefferson and wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Relax.

"(Jefferson)'s sore, Treylon (Burks) is sore," Pittman said. "Obviously we played some good football teams and some physical games but I think both of them will be fine. They may or may not be able to go full speed today but I don't think it'll be a problem for the game."

