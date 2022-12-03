Speedy Texas Prep Star Hints He Could Be in Razorback Uniform in Matter of Weeks

FRISCO, Texas – Just weeks before portal season began, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman indicated that any additions to the Razorbacks would most likely be transfers.

However, if the often confusing world of teenagers writing in emojis can be translated by the older generation correctly, it appears Pittman may be adding a future wide receiver the old fashioned way.

Lovejoy receiver Parker Livingstone dropped the following tweet Friday night.

Livingstone is a 3-star from the northeastern portion of the DFW metroplex. If Lovejoy sounds familiar to some Razorback fans, that is because it is where linebacker Bumper Pool played out his high school days.

While his possible commitment isn't necessarily a surprise, Livingstone's timing has a bit of intrigue. Just a few hours earlier, teammate Payton Pierce, a 6-2, 225 pound 4-star linebacker that is thought to be leaning slightly toward Oklahoma, listed Arkansas as a finalist for his services.

Don't get too worked up by seeing Arkansas first in the order of icons. It's merely alphabetical.

While Pierce may be an outside shot, having Pool and Livingstone to help in his recruitment couldn't hurt.

If Livingstone does decide to officially pull the trigger, the Hogs will be getting a receiver with elite speed used to haul in 95 catches, 28 touchdowns, and 1,874 yards over the last two years while also medaling in the state finals of the Texas relays.

PARKER LIVINGSTONE, WR, Lucas Lovejoy Leopards, Highlights

Oregon, Texas and Georgia came on late, but the Hogs were on Livingstone with his first offer back in the summer of 2021 and loyalty seems to have mattered.

In addition to extreme speed, the 6-4 receiver has great hands and concentration in traffic. The best way to describe him to Razorback fans is a taller, faster Mike Woods.

One positive note that doesn't necessarily stand out traditionally on film is that Livingstone is committed to watching the ball all the way in. He may get tackled where he catches the ball more than others against SEC defensive backs, but he will catch it.

That is something Arkansas has been in desperate need of this season.

However, don't think of him as a possession receiver. If he shakes a guy, he is off to the races and no one is going to catch him.

You don't see a lot of 3-stars from prominent football programs in high visibility recruiting areas demonstrate high potential for immediate impact at an SEC school, but if the Razorbacks can figure out how to use him correctly, Livingstone has all the ingredients to be a player who can out-perform his rating.

It should also be noted that Livingstone has indicated he will graduate early so he can go to work immediately for his school of choice.

The extra work and time in the weight room makes him a prime candidate to watch in a receiving corps desperately in need of someone to step up this coming fall.

HOGS FEED:

IF ODOM TAKES TULSA JOB, WHO IS AT THE TOP OF THE LIST TO REPLACE HIM?

HOW TO WATCH-LISTEN TO RAZORBACKS' FINALLY GETTING TO PLAY SATURDAY AT BUD WALTON ARENA.

SAMARA SPENCER LEADS SCORING PARADE IN WIN OVER TROY ON THURSDAY NIGHT

HOUSTON NUTT KINDA MIFFED ABOUT COACHES ON LOSING STREAKS GETTING BIG RAISES

WHAT DOES NEW PLAYOFF SYSTEM MEAN FOR FUTURE, OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS SEC STATUS?

WHAT WOULD PAST 24 YEARS HAVE BEEN LIKE FOR THE HOGS IF WE GOT 12-TEAM PLAYOFF INSTEAD OF BCS?

KIFFIN, NUTT FIND COMMON GROUND IN DISTASTE FOR HUGH FREEZE

DEVO IS BACK FULL STEAM AHEAD FOR RAZORBACKS' BASKETBALL TEAM

IS RAZORBACK FOOTBALL FALLING THROUGH THE TRANSFER PORTAL?

REGARDLESS OF THE MORAL POSTURING, HUGH FREEZE CAN COACH

KEEPING TRACK OF WHO'S COMING AND GOING FOR HOGS FOOTBALL

DAVONTE DAVIS DESERVES RESPECT, PRIVACY RIGHT NOW

WITH HORNSBY GONE, WHO CAN HOGS TARGET AT QB IN TRANSFER PORTAL?

MUNDANE GAME AGAINST TROY HAS DEVELOPED INTO MUST-WATCH TELEVISION

SEC SHORTS: WHO DO POLICE TURN TO WHEN CLEMSON ABDUCTS PLAYOFFS

SEC DITCHES BIG 12, ACC BAILS ON BIG TEN, WILL JOIN ESPN FOR ACC-SEC CHALLENGE

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel