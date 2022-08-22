Razorback Recap: All the Stories You May Have Missed This Past Week
Georgia Tech Transfer Figuring It Out With Hogs
Who is this guy? Nobody knew who Jordan Domineck is in Arkansas, really outside of the football center. He's a tall, quiet guy who...
Hogs May Have Two Feature Backs in One-Back Offense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was kinda interesting Saturday afternoon when Sam Pittman said Arkansas would have two featured running backs. Considering they have a one-back offense how that works is...
Watch: Dalton Wagner, Jalen Catalon on Saturday Scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas's defense rebounded from last week's disappointing effort but coach Sam Pittman said...
SEC Round-Up: Bulldogs' Receivers Need to Get Better Fast
We find out which SEC quarterback was found worthy of an SI cover shoot, look deeper into what is becoming an important recruiting week, wrap fall camp, and explore why Georgia is coming up short when recruiting defensive linemen.
Did Relegation Rules Just Drop Your Favorite College Footall Team to a Lower Division?
With Nick Saban making the media rounds dropping the idea that college football could one day go to a system where numerous underperforming teams get relegated to a lower league, it seemed like a wonderful opportunity to...
We Only Know What Sam Wants Us to Know
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While everybody will be scrambling for information Saturday, the only people that actually know won't tell us much. Only what Sam Pittman wants to tell us. He said last year...
Briles May Have Higher Expectation for Jefferson Than Razorback Fans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson's time. That's not a secret. Fans have expectations that often go over the nine wins the Razorbacks had last season. Every one of them is based on...
SEC Round-Up: LSU Signs Child of NFL Hall of Fame QB
Florida's Billy Napier is fixing a broken recruiting system, Georgia finds out if it can beat out South Carolina for a coveted recruit, Jalen Wydermyer finds a new NFL home and more...
Don't Assume Barry Odom Wants to be Head Coach Again
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Everybody might want to pump the brakes on assuming Barry Odom wants to be a head coach again. A lot of folks automatically assume he's just waiting for the right job. Based on what he said...
Boxing Gloves Makes Hogs' Defense More Prepared
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the advantages of shooting your own pictures is you get to pick up on a few things. You don't see it live, but you know why the coaches pour over the gigabytes of video shot...
Blair's Path to Coaching Begins Now on Field for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If anybody knows the process of going from player to coach it's Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom. He's done it, playing then being the coach at Missouri. Razorbacks safety Simeon Blair could be...
No One May Know How Good Drew Sanders Can Be
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Exactly what Arkansas got when Drew Sanders transferred from Alabama nobody may really know for awhile. Even him. Linebackers coach Michael Scherer said Friday that Sanders has no idea how good he can be. "A lot of my challenge with Drew is...
SEC Round-Up: Some Programs Thinking About Leaving NCAA
Here's the latest from around the league as fall football practices continue preparing for the season openers.
DON'T EXPECT ARKANSAS TO FAKE MANY TIMES IN KICKING GAME
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas punter Reid Bauer had the highest passer rating on the roster last year. That's not a knock on quarterback KJ Jefferson, but it's hard to beat a 100% completion rate that included touchdowns on every attempt. It was only one, but apparently...
CAM LITTLE JUST FOCUSED ON PUTTING THE BALL THROUGH UPRIGHTS
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At a press conference Wednesday morning, nobody was asking Cam Little about competition kicking through the uprights. That's the main thing...
SEC Round-Ups: Mizzou Students to Profit Off Not Attending Games
People may get drunk in Alabama, A&M continues to deal with its inferiority complex, Mizzou incentivizes students to not show up to games, Zach Calzada clings to Auburn's depth chart, and Ole Miss breaks down the Arkansas Razorbacks from their perspective.
WILL HOGS PLAY THREE OR FOUR ON DEFENSIVE FRONT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football nerds will get both defensive fronts this year. The arguments on both sides of a three-man or four-man front on the defensive line are migraine-causing with folks arguing both sides.
PITTMAN KNOWS RANKING IN AUGUST MEANS NOTHING IN NOVEMBER
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' ranking in Monday's AP poll really doesn't mean a whole lot in August. The reality is...