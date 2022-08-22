Skip to main content

Razorback Recap: All the Stories You May Have Missed This Past Week

With two weeks until the season opener with Cincinnati, there was much to talk about
Razorbacks defensive lineman Jordan Domineck at practice Tuesday morning on the outdoor grass practice fields at the football center in Fayetteville.

Georgia Tech Transfer Figuring It Out With Hogs

Who is this guy? Nobody knew who Jordan Domineck is in Arkansas, really outside of the football center. He's a tall, quiet guy who...

Dominique Johnson

Arkansas may find itself with the most potent running back duo in the SEC in Dominique Johnson and Rocket Sanders. Mix in A.J. Green, and this backfield could become reminiscent of old Alabama running back stables.

Hogs May Have Two Feature Backs in One-Back Offense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was kinda interesting Saturday afternoon when Sam Pittman said Arkansas would have two featured running backs. Considering they have a one-back offense how that works is...

Dalton Wagner

Offensive lineman Dalton Wagner brings 340 pounds of aggressiveness along with a lot of experience to a Razorback offense looking to push to the next level after a breakout season last year.

Watch: Dalton Wagner, Jalen Catalon on Saturday Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas's defense rebounded from last week's disappointing effort but coach Sam Pittman said...

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jaden Walley (11) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Donovan Kaufman (1) during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

SEC Round-Up: Bulldogs' Receivers Need to Get Better Fast

We find out which SEC quarterback was found worthy of an SI cover shoot, look deeper into what is becoming an important recruiting week, wrap fall camp, and explore why Georgia is coming up short when recruiting defensive linemen.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21.

Did Relegation Rules Just Drop Your Favorite College Footall Team to a Lower Division?

With Nick Saban making the media rounds dropping the idea that college football could one day go to a system where numerous underperforming teams get relegated to a lower league, it seemed like a wonderful opportunity to...

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman during the first workout in pads Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, on the outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

We Only Know What Sam Wants Us to Know

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While everybody will be scrambling for information Saturday, the only people that actually know won't tell us much. Only what Sam Pittman wants to tell us. He said last year...

Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson throws a pass in practice on the outdoor fields at the football center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Briles May Have Higher Expectation for Jefferson Than Razorback Fans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson's time. That's not a secret. Fans have expectations that often go over the nine wins the Razorbacks had last season. Every one of them is based on...

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre picks up one of his teammates in celebration following a win in Green Bay.

SEC Round-Up: LSU Signs Child of NFL Hall of Fame QB

Florida's Billy Napier is fixing a broken recruiting system, Georgia finds out if it can beat out South Carolina for a coveted recruit, Jalen Wydermyer finds a new NFL home and more...

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom during workouts Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, on the indoor practice field at the football center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom during workouts Wednesday on the indoor practice field at the football center in Fayetteville. While some have wondered if he would leave for the right head coaching position or might be coach in waiting, Odom indicated he's happy where he is.

Don't Assume Barry Odom Wants to be Head Coach Again

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Everybody might want to pump the brakes on assuming Barry Odom wants to be a head coach again. A lot of folks automatically assume he's just waiting for the right job. Based on what he said...

Arkansas Razorbacks safety Simeon Blair struggled a little putting on the boxing gloves for Thursday's practice on the outdoor grass field and the football center, but he figured it out.

Boxing Gloves Makes Hogs' Defense More Prepared

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the advantages of shooting your own pictures is you get to pick up on a few things. You don't see it live, but you know why the coaches pour over the gigabytes of video shot...

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Simeon Blair wears boxing gloves while covering Warren Thompson in Thursday morning's practice on the grass outdoor field at the football center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Blair's Path to Coaching Begins Now on Field for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If anybody knows the process of going from player to coach it's Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom. He's done it, playing then being the coach at Missouri. Razorbacks safety Simeon Blair could be...

Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Drew Sanders listens to defensive coaches in practice while gearing up for the Razorbacks' season opener against Cincinnati in Fayetteville.

No One May Know How Good Drew Sanders Can Be

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Exactly what Arkansas got when Drew Sanders transferred from Alabama nobody may really know for awhile. Even him. Linebackers coach Michael Scherer said Friday that Sanders has no idea how good he can be. "A lot of my challenge with Drew is...

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) returns a interception for a touchdown during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) returns a interception for a touchdown during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana.

SEC Round-Up: Some Programs Thinking About Leaving NCAA

Here's the latest from around the league as fall football practices continue preparing for the season openers.

Razorbacks punter Reid Bauer throws a pass to tight end Blake Kern against Alabama on Nov. 12, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

DON'T EXPECT ARKANSAS TO FAKE MANY TIMES IN KICKING GAME

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas punter Reid Bauer had the highest passer rating on the roster last year. That's not a knock on quarterback KJ Jefferson, but it's hard to beat a 100% completion rate that included touchdowns on every attempt. It was only one, but apparently...

Razorbacks kicker Cam Little watches a field goal against Mississippi State last November at Razorback Stadium. Little's accuracy in the kicking game was the difference as the Bulldogs missed several field goals and still almost won.

CAM LITTLE JUST FOCUSED ON PUTTING THE BALL THROUGH UPRIGHTS

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At a press conference Wednesday morning, nobody was asking Cam Little about competition kicking through the uprights. That's the main thing...

Fans-Missouri

One of the few fans to attend the Arkansas game at Missouri tries to make up for the lack of physical attendance. Students have now been encouraged to sell their tickets for a profit instead of going to games. 

SEC Round-Ups: Mizzou Students to Profit Off Not Attending Games

People may get drunk in Alabama, A&M continues to deal with its inferiority complex, Mizzou incentivizes students to not show up to games, Zach Calzada clings to Auburn's depth chart, and Ole Miss breaks down the Arkansas Razorbacks from their perspective.

Razorbacks defensive lineman Marcus Miller in fall camp Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, on the outdoor practice fields at the football center in Fayetteville. Miller has been out with injury for much of August.

Razorbacks defensive lineman Marcus Miller in fall camp Monday, Aug. 8, on the outdoor practice fields at the football center in Fayetteville. If healthy, Miller could play in either a three or four-man defensive front this season.

WILL HOGS PLAY THREE OR FOUR ON DEFENSIVE FRONT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football nerds will get both defensive fronts this year. The arguments on both sides of a three-man or four-man front on the defensive line are migraine-causing with folks arguing both sides.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman addresses the team during spring practices.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman addresses the team during spring practices earlier this year.

PITTMAN KNOWS RANKING IN AUGUST MEANS NOTHING IN NOVEMBER

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' ranking in Monday's AP poll really doesn't mean a whole lot in August. The reality is...

