Every Major Georgia-TCU Story, Plus Stetson Bennett's Haircut, Uga's Flight Status

We gathered every worthy story of the past week to get you ready for Monday night's championship game

FRISCO, Texas – While Georgia and TCU have been gearing up for tonight's national championship game, the rest of the country has been focused on the transfer portal and the basketball court.

Because of this, there's a good chance college football fans don't know the flight status of Uga, what haircut Stetson Bennett will be sporting Monday night, what Lincoln Riley's brother said about being in the title game instead of him or that Stetson Bennett has a brother involved in the championship game also.

Read all the fun stuff, plus everything you need to know about injuries, betting lines and coaches' perspectives in this collection of key stories to get you geared up for tonight's game.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart can't win Monday night and TCU coach Sonny Dykes can't lose.No matter who gets the trophy at the end, that's the caseThat tends to happen when everybody is predicting a monumental...

Toughness and physicality. Those are the two words I most associate with TCU and Georgia after the last ten days of evaluation. They are both predicated on...

TCU and Georgia are set to square off Monday night in Inglewood, California, with the CFB Playoff National Championship at stake. There is no shortage of storylines and interesting matchups to watch in this game, as both teams bring

After 9 days, the National Championship is finally here as the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs plan to do battle in SoFi Stadium. Georgia is currently a...

When Georgia takes the field for Monday's National Championship game against TCU, one of the Bulldogs' biggest supporters won't be in the stands. Sonny Smart, the father of Georgia head coach Kirby, has reportedly been dealing with health issues over the past few weeks. He was unable to make it

On Sunday the day before the National Championship game, both Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes took part in a joint press conference. Smart and his team are currently listed as...

If Georgia fans needed another reason to be confident heading into Monday's National Championship against TCU, they may have just gotten it. It appears that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, ahead of his final game as a Bulldog, is breaking the...

It's been a pretty good season for TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Not only has Riley helped lead the Horned Frogs to a 13-1 record and appearance in Monday's national championship game, he's generated some buzz as a future head coaching candidate. Of course, compared to his brother,

College football is a sport like no other, full of numerous unique traditions. Traditions like marching bands, live mascots, fight songs, and many others make it one of the most popular sports in America and one of the most unique in the world. But patron's of Monday's National Title game will notice...

On Sunday the day before the National Championship game, both Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes took part in a joint press conference. Smart and his team are currently listed as 12.5-point favorites for the big title game. This is the third time under Smart that...

Here we are again. TCU, after surprising everyone by winning the Big 12 regular-season title, upset Michigan in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal contest to secure...

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs are set to tee it up inside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California with the 2022-2023 national championship on the line Monday evening. The undefeated Bulldogs opened as a...