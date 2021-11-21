Hogs' Offensive Connection Not Enough

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Hogs' Jefferson, Burks' Chemistry Not Enough Against Alabama

    Arkansas puts up 358 yards through the air, mostly with Jefferson and Burks connecting
    Author:

    KJ Jefferson only completed eight passes to Treylon Burks, but it seemed like a lot more in a 42-35 loss to No. 2 Alabama.

    Jefferson had another big day, which is becoming expected this year.

    So did Burks.

    The junior wide receiver from Warren had eight catches for an eye-popping 179 yards and two touchdowns, including one where he completely out-ran the entire Crimson Tide secondary.

    That hasn't happened often.

    A lot of the connection is just pure chemistry. The two were roommates as freshmen in a move the coaches at the time managed just for that reason.

    It may have been the only thing right they accomplished and they weren't around to see it pay off.

    "Just knowing each other," Jefferson said. "We room together. We came in together. Stayed together. Just knowing that chemistry that we have, and that close-knit bond that we have, on the field we’re always thinking the same thing.

    "That’s a motivation, a boost and an advantage."

    Jefferson was 22-of-30 with zero interceptions, 326 yards and three touchdowns.

    "We’re in a great spot," Jefferson said. "Alabama’s a great team. And just going to the wire with a great team like that lets us know we’re headed in the right direction. We just want to keep progressing and keep being who we are and keep playing Arkansas football."

    He and Burks spent their preparation for Alabama last week working together.

    "We both got in the film room and looked at the stuff we can correct," Jefferson said. "Just me and him, one-on-one, on stuff we could do to help the offense move the ball down the field. Today I just gave him a chance, and he made plays."

    It didn't come as a surprise to Hogs coach Sam Pittman.

    "Both of them trust each other," he said.

    It just wasn't enough Saturday.

