Where Did Hogs Land in Final Rankings?

Arkansas will be ranked heading into bowl selections next week and moved up in one poll, but not the other

At this time of the year, polls really don't matter but Arkansas moved to No. 23 in the Associated Press poll and stayed at 25th in the coaches' poll.

It is the first time the Razorbacks have finished the season ranked in the polls since 2011.

"It just shows you we have good kids who believe in their coaches," Sam Pittman said at his press conference before the Missouri game last week. "To have the hardest schedule in the country and go 8-4, that means we have kids who bought in and a really good assistant coaching staff. They're loyal to me, and they make me look good."

Bowl selections will be announced next week after the conference championship games, but the Hogs are expecting a bigger bowl than they've had in awhile with an 8-4 record.

The only interesting point is there are five other teams in the SEC ranked and a gaggle of teams all around the same record.

After the top six bowl games, selections are made on a wide range of criteria and the overall season record often is not the determining factor.

There is no selection process based on record or any objective measure of what a team did during the regular season. When the criteria says "No. 5 SEC" that simply means the fifth spot available to an SEC team.

It will be a week of phone calls and horse-trading but if Alabama doesn't win and get into the College Football Playoff that's probably going to bump some times down the pecking order.

The only people that know anything right now aren't talking and all the noise is from folks who don't really know a thing.

