How Pittman Planning on Loss Helping Hogs Win

After Arkansas suffered a 37-0 loss to No. 1 Georgia the first weekend in October, there weren't a lot of positives.

Sam Pittman said Wednesday afternoon he's hoping that game helps the Razorbacks in November.

"We're planning on it to help us," he said about Saturday's matchup with No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. "Hopefully we learned some things from that game."

In that matchup with the Bulldogs, the Hogs were ranked No. 8 in the country and expectations for the season were going through the roof.

Those pretty much evaporated with three straight conference losses but now the Hogs are back in the rankings (No. 21), qualified for a bowl game and trying to position themselves for a good one.

But it's not a Top 10 matchup this weekend with the Crimson Tide, who already have one loss and a couple of wins that weren't exactly pretty.

"Now we're veterans of playing a lot of really good teams," Pittman said. "We're not coming off a big win over the No. 7 team (Texas A&M). We're a little more veteran team now. We understand what we did wrong at Georgia."

The main thing is they need to start fast. As in really fast.

"We have to start faster," Pittman said. "We talked to the team about it yesterday that if something happens to us in an unfortunate situation, we have to bond together and stop their run. Then go on one of our own."

Talk is one thing. Getting his players to actually believe that is another.

Fans want to believe the players think they can win. The truth is nobody will know until after the game.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!

Follow AllHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.