Seniors Looking Forward to Final Game at Razorback Stadium

    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Hogs' Seniors Myron Cunningham, Tyson Morris Looking at Missouri Game

    Previewing final game at Razorback Stadium to break Hogs' five-year losing streak to Tigers
    Author:

    Arkansas senior offensive tackle Myron Cunningham and wide receiver Tyson Morris have final press conference of regular season Tuesday before Friday's matchup with Missouri at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon on CBS.

