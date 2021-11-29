Another Award for Treylon Burks

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    Hogs' Burks Picks Up Another SEC Award on Monday

    Treylon Burks' big day Friday against Missouri lands him top offensive player in league
    Author:

    For the second time this season, Arkansas junior wide receiver Treylon Burks has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

    The Warren native hauled in seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Razorbacks’ 34-17 win over Missouri last Friday.

    Burks connected with Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson for a 52-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter for his 11th receiving touchdown of the season, tied for the second-most in a single season in school history.

    He eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark in a game for the sixth time this season, setting a program record.

    Treylon Burks-Missouri

    Hogs wide receiver Treylon Burks picks up second SEC honor this season.

    Recommended Articles

    The wideout eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in a season during the game against the Tigers and ranks third in the school’s record book with 1,104 yards this year. His 2,399 career receiving yards are the sixth-most in school history.

    Burks claimed his first SEC Offensive Player of the Week award this season by making six catches for 167 yards and a touchdown in Arkansas’ 20-10 win over then-No. 7 Texas A&M on Sept. 25.

    The Razorbacks finished the regular season in third place of the SEC West Division standings with an 8-4 (4-4 SEC) record. Ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll’s final regular season release, Arkansas recorded its most wins in a regular season since 2011 and awaits a bowl assignment.

    Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

    Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    Brian Kelly
    Football

    Coaching Carousel: Historic Change at Big Names

    22 minutes ago
    Eric Musselman-Penn
    Men's Basketball

    No More Pouting at Home After Wins

    4 hours ago
    Barry Odom
    Football

    Fitting OU's Historical Mold for Success

    8 hours ago
    Treylon Burks-Missouri
    Football

    Another Award for Treylon Burks

    9 hours ago
    Davonte Davis-Sidney Moncrief
    Men's Basketball

    Photo Blast from Razorbacks' Past

    12 hours ago
    Mike Neighbors-Belmont
    Women's Basketball

    A Weekend Sweep for Hogs

    23 hours ago
    JD Notae-Penn
    Men's Basketball

    No Comeback Needed This Time

    Nov 28, 2021
    KJ Jefferson-Missouri
    Football

    Where Did Hogs Land in Final Rankings?

    Nov 28, 2021