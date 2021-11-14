Defense Holds Down Struggling LSU; Hogs' Kicking Wins It

Defense ruled the night as the Hogs' defense made big enough plays at end

BATON ROUGE, La. — Arkansas and LSU had to work overtime to get things to a conclusion at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.

After getting a turnover when the Tigers had the ball first, but a turnover stopped that.

The Hogs played for a field goal on three quarterback keepers by KJ Jefferson to set up Cam Little's 37-yard winner.

Hayden Henry sacked LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier for a 10-yard loss, but he found Malik Nabors for a 24-yard completion to the 11.

He threw into the end zone and Montaric Brown intercepted to set up the Hogs' shot to win the game quickly in overtime.

At the end of a 13-13 regulation, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman tried to play field position and LSU faced having to go 95 yards with less than four minutes left and an offense that had just 252 yards all night before that.

Hogs defensive coordinator Barry Odom didn't drop eight players into coverage and let teams nickel-and-dime their way down the field.

He gambled and pressured Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with blitzes, forcing some early throws and bad decisions.

LSU put pressure on Jefferson, but they couldn't get him on the ground. They did keep the Hogs' offense bottled up most of the night, though.

This game had tons of critical moments and play calls:

• LSU's offensive line moving on a fourth-and-inches call with 31 seconds left in regulation, then having to punt. That caused a monumental delay and involved a review of a punt and clock operation.

• The Hogs going for fourth-and-inches at their own 48-yard line and Dominique Johnson being stacked up, but an illegal formation forced a punt.

• LSU trying to convert a fourth-and-3 from the Arkansas 38 and Garrett Nussmeier's pass not coming close to being completed.

• Arkansas tries to convert a fourth-down with 11:09 to go in the third quarter and Jefferson was sacked by the Tigers' Damone Clark.

LSU had tied the game, 13-13, on a 45-yard field goal by Cade York after missing an earlier attempt from 54 yards.

The Hogs had taken a 13-10 lead late in the third quarter when punter Reid Bauer, instead of holding for a long Cam Little field goal, took off running around the left side for a 23-yard gain.

That led to a 27-yard field goal from Little with 37 seconds left in the third period.

Arkansas had gotten a big play to finally generate some offense when quarterback KJ Jefferson scrambled away from the LSU defense and running back Dominique Johnson managed to get wide open.

Jefferson flipped a short pass to him and Johnson took it in for a 43-yard scoring play and tie the game, 10-10, with 6:01 to play in the third quarter.

First Half Recap

Arkansas got a taste of the LSU defense early as Jefferson had pressure he hasn't had to deal with since Georgia.

The Tigers' offense wasn't much better in the first half, getting just 136 yards and a Jack Bech toe-tap touchdown on a 34-yard pass from Grant Nussmeier gave them a 10-3 lead.

Before that it was just field goals.

Little got a 48-yard field goal with 11:58 left in the opening quarter, then Cade York hit a 34-yarder down the middle with 1:34 in the first period.

That was it until Nussmeier's pass.

The Hogs had just 101 yards of offense in the first half, only 34 of that coming on the ground. Most of that number was because Jefferson was sacked five times.

He was 9-of-12 passing and the incompletions were primarily the result of LSU's defensive pressure that had Jefferson off-balance most of the half.

