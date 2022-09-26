Football Round-Up: Texas no longer ranked, Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl

It has been announced that pop star Rihanna will be the featured performer at this year's Super Bowl halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

With both sporting a pair of losses, Texas and Miami have now fallen from among the AP Top 25.

Over the weekend, the L.A. Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald recorded his 100th sack.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has his team in a place few with the franchise have ever been – first place.

