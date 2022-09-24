Skip to main content

Watch: Smith & Hodges Look Around the SEC

Hear about Missouri-Auburn, whether Ole Miss can be a third wheel, Georgia's Bobby Petrino moment, and Tennessee-Florida

ARLINGTON, Texas – Join Andy Hodges of Kent Smith from AT&T Stadium in Arlington as they break down the early SEC action and take a look at who can become the third wheel in their division races. 

Check back in just before the game as the two preview the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game and also follow along on the live blog beginning at 5:50 p.m.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In This Article (1)

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks

Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat reflects after fumble at the goal line.
Football

Watch: Smith & Hodges Look Around the SEC

By allHOGS Staff
Bryan Harsin-Alabama
Football

SEC Round-Up: Coaches Report Harsin Absent in Recruiting

By allHOGS Staff
Raheim Sanders-Missouri State
Football

Razorback Recap: Texas A&M Week

By allHOGS Staff
KJ Jefferson-Missouri State
Football

KJ May Need to Pull Out Another 'Big' Win on Saturday

By Andy Hodges
Razorbacks kicker Cam Little watches a field goal against Mississippi State last November at Razorback Stadium. Little's accuracy in the kicking game was the difference as the Bulldogs missed several field goals and still almost won.
Football

Arkansas Offense May Need a Little Extra Kick to Take Down A&M

By Kent Smith
Treylon Burks-Missouri
Football

Looking Back: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, 2021

By allHOGS Staff
Sam Pittman-Missouri State
Football

What Hogs’ Sam Pittman Needs to Not Change for A&M

By Andy Hodges
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Antonio Doyle Jr. (22) laughs as Texas A&M Aggies and fans rush the field after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on a last second field in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field.
Football

What are A&M Reporters Writing About Arkansas?

By Kent Smith