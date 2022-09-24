Watch: Smith & Hodges Look Around the SEC

Hear about Missouri-Auburn, whether Ole Miss can be a third wheel, Georgia's Bobby Petrino moment, and Tennessee-Florida

ARLINGTON, Texas – Join Andy Hodges of Kent Smith from AT&T Stadium in Arlington as they break down the early SEC action and take a look at who can become the third wheel in their division races.

Check back in just before the game as the two preview the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game and also follow along on the live blog beginning at 5:50 p.m.