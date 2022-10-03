Skip to main content

SEC Shorts Misses Opportunity to Include Alabama

Skit based on phoning in for miracles misses chance to show Tide when game cut to 28-23
The guys over at SEC Shorts are never ones to miss a bit of low hanging fruit each week with their short film skits once the dust has settled from the weekend, but this time the Birmingham based troop dropped the proverbial ball.

Telling the story of SEC teams calling up to Heaven with prayers for a miracle to help them turn around a close game, SEC Shorts showed multiple prayers answered while using the Ole Miss excuse of not asking for miracles often as a reason to up the power of the miracle granted.

This was a perfect opportunity to have Alabama, which rarely has to call for miracles to phone in and get overdose of miracle, resulting in three 70+ yard touchdown runs instead of one.

That being said, it's still a fun watch as usual.

