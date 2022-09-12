SEC Shorts Puts Bama, A&M in the Emergency Room

Notre Dame, Nebraska and LSU find a way into the hospital as well in this hilarious take on this past weekend's events

The guys over at SEC Shorts put together a genuine work of art in this week's episode.

The emergency room is overrun with power house teams that have seen better days and the doctors are unsure how to deal with such unforeseen symptoms.

If you're in the mood to poke a bit of fun at Alabama, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Nebraska and LSU, then this will cure what ails you quicker than Extra Strength Tylenol with a morphine drip.

