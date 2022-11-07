SEC Shorts Does a Wellness Check on Razorbacks
It's Monday, which means it's time for the crew at SEC Shorts to drop their weekly humorous take on the most recent happenings in the Southeastern Conference.
The Arkansas Razorbacks are first on the list for the SEC Wellness Team to check in on following a difficult loss on Saturday in this week's SEC Shorts.
Plus, how are Texas A&M, Alabama and Missouri holding up?
