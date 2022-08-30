Skip to main content

SEC Shorts Kicks Off Season Ribbing Auburn

Mom tries to convince the Tigers to actually go to their first game of the season

It's never football season until the team over at SEC Shorts start putting together witty skits that exemplify their interpretation of what's going on in the league.

In this addition, Auburn is looking down at breakfast before he is supposed to head out for his first game of the season. Mom pops in to offer Auburn a bit of encouragement. 

Make sure your captions are on. You might need to pause to finish reading some of the random comments added into the caption text.

