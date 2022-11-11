SEC Shorts Sets Up Fantasy Playoff Experience for Little Guys Like Alabama

For first time ever, Alabama takes Arkansas level of ribbing from comedy group

With Alabama officially out of the College Football Playoffs the jokes keep coming.

In this special edition episode, "little" Alabama gets to pretend it wins the national championship through the miracle of virtual reality and special sets.

Enjoy it while they have a reason to make it. After all, Nick Saban still works in Tuscaloosa.

