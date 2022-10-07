SEC Recap: The Season Retold Through Skits Via SEC Shorts
With this weekend marking the halfway point, take a comical video tour of what has happened so far
The 2022 SEC football season has already been one full of unexpected twists, turns and drama as we head into the halfway point of the regular season.
As a service, we offer the chance to refresh yourself on the discount amusement park rollercoaster that has been this season.
Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher get into an argument
even before SEC Media Day can roll around.
Big Ten expansion kicked off superconference talk,
leading to everyone speculating who might follow
Oklahoma and Texas through the SEC door.
Teams like Arkansas and Texas A&M came in with high expectations, which would later turn out to be misguided.
Everyone was uneasy about what was going down in Auburn before the season started, especially Auburn fans.
Georgia and Florida beat up on Oregon and Utah respectively
to the point the Ducks and Utes wanted to go back in time
to keep from killing their national title hopes Week 1.
Scroll to Continue