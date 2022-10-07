Skip to main content

SEC Recap: The Season Retold Through Skits Via SEC Shorts

With this weekend marking the halfway point, take a comical video tour of what has happened so far

The 2022 SEC football season has already been one full of unexpected twists, turns and drama as we head into the halfway point of the regular season. 

As a service, we offer the chance to refresh yourself on the discount amusement park rollercoaster that has been this season. 

Divider

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher get into an argument
even before SEC Media Day can roll around.

Divider

Big Ten expansion kicked off superconference talk,
leading to everyone speculating who might follow
Oklahoma and Texas through the SEC door.

Divider

Teams like Arkansas and Texas A&M came in with high expectations, which would later turn out to be misguided.

Divider

Everyone was uneasy about what was going down in Auburn before the season started, especially Auburn fans.

Divider

Georgia and Florida beat up on Oregon and Utah respectively
to the point the Ducks and Utes wanted to go back in time
to keep from killing their national title hopes Week 1.

Divider

Brian Kelly had such a bad debut against Florida State
that his top receiver wanted to quit and fans doubted the hire.

Divider

Alabama played so bad it almost lost to perennial doormat Texas, while the Sun Belt ran wild on everyone, including Texas A&M.

Divider

Penn St. beat Auburn so bad at home some wondered whether Bryan Harsin would be fired before he reached the locker room

Divider

Arkansas found itself bounced out of the AP Top 10,
only to be replaced by upstart Tennessee

Divider

Georgia, Ole Miss and LSU had to pull off late game miracles
for wins over Missouri, Kentucky and Auburn respectively

Divider

After unexpected close calls against Kent State and Missouri, Georgia got bumped to No. 2 and was in need of a wake-up call.

