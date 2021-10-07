Going Home: Hogs QB on Playing Near Hometown

It's the first time the Hogs' quarterback will play close to his hometown and there's a little something special in Saturday morning's game

KJ Jefferson played his high school football slightly more than a half hour from where Arkansas will face Ole Miss on Saturday.

"I'm feeling pumped," Jefferson said this week. "I'm very excited. I've got a lot of family members coming to the game to watch me play who have never been to a game."

He was on the roster for the 2019 game in Oxford, but hadn't seen the field in a game yet. Jefferson was the backup last year in Starkville against Mississippi State, but that's over two hours from Sardis, Miss.

The Rebels wanted him, but he wanted a change of scenery.

""Ole Miss did recruit me," Jefferson said. "I didn't really think too much about them just because I wanted to get out of the state of Mississippi. Arkansas just kind of took it away."

Saturday morning will be a whole new experience for Jefferson, who had a couple of starts before this season, but this will be his first time starting a game in front of family and friends from school days.

Another new experience. Georgia was the first packed, loud and hostile environment he's played against.

"It kind of caught me off guard a bit," Jefferson said about the game last week in Athens, Ga. "The main thing I'll do differently is just preparing more for the environment and the atmosphere and just knowing what I'm going into. I want to be more prepared this time around."

He knows what needs to be fixed.

"It's all about communicating up front," he said. "We know it's going to be loud and a hostile environment. We just have to get settled down and get set as soon as possible."

Kickoff for the game is set for 11 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

