Southwest Classic Live Game Log: No. 16 Razorbacks vs No. 7 Aggies

September 25, 2021
The SEC once again provides the featured matchup of the week in college football, the Southwest Classic, between the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks. Follow all the action here.
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies in the 78th edition of the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

Both teams are ranked for the first time since 2016, and both teams need a statement win.

Arkansas needs to beat the Aggies to prove they can play with the elites of the conference, and Texas A&M needs a win to show they are for real in 2021.

The game is the second real test for the Razorbacks after wins over Rice, Texas, and Georgia Southern. After the 40-21 drumming of then-No. 15 Texas, Arkansas is looking to improve their Top 25 status nationally against the Aggies.

Follow along with AllHogs.com and our live game log below starting at 2:30 p.m. CT when the action begins:

