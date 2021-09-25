Southwest Classic Live Game Log: No. 16 Razorbacks vs No. 7 Aggies

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies in the 78th edition of the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.
Both teams are ranked for the first time since 2016, and both teams need a statement win.
Arkansas needs to beat the Aggies to prove they can play with the elites of the conference, and Texas A&M needs a win to show they are for real in 2021.
The game is the second real test for the Razorbacks after wins over Rice, Texas, and Georgia Southern. After the 40-21 drumming of then-No. 15 Texas, Arkansas is looking to improve their Top 25 status nationally against the Aggies.
Follow along with AllHogs.com and our live game log below starting at 2:30 p.m. CT when the action begins: