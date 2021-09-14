Hogs Land Athlete, Possible Replacement at Safety

Arkansas hoping Brown can be groomed to take Catalon's safety role.

Jalen Catalon is expected to head to the NFL after this season with Arkansas and one guy they hope can take his spot committed about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Anthony Brown, a three-star athlete from Milan, Tenn., chose the Razorbacks over finalists Indiana, Illinois and Tennessee. He held other offers from Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and many others.

He is a native of Detroit, Mich., and moved to Tennessee in 2017 and got his offer from the Hogs in January. He took an official visit in early June, then came back a week later when Jaylen Lewis his friend from Brownsville Haywood in Tennessee took an official visit.

Lewis had previously committed to the Hogs.

Brown was back on campus this past weekend when Arkansas rolled through Texas in an electric atmosphere.

According to the composite rankings, Brown (6-0, 190) is the No. 39 safety in the country and 22nd top player in Tennessee.

Experts' opinions say he has the size and frame to add more bulk and could contribute immediately on special teams.

To play safety at Arkansas, though, it helps to like contact and Brown reportedly is an impact hitter who takes good angles. He also appears to play faster than his listed speed.

The Hogs now have 18 commitments on the season and are expected to get one more and use the other scholarships for transfers and counting back some players already on campus.