Pittman expecting much-improved Burks against Longhorns on Saturday

September 9, 2021
Getting Burks Back Full Speed Could Boost Hogs'  Passing Game

Arkansas' passing game was hit-and-miss against Rice in the opener last week, but a healthy Treylon Burks could cause problems for Texas.
Author:

Treylon Burks' importance to Arkansas' offense was evident Saturday when he practiced for a couple of days, jumped up and down a few times and was starting against Rice.

The rustiness showed.

He dropped passes early, pounded his chest on a couple of other misses indicating it was his mistake on an incompletion from KJ Jefferson, who was dealing with his own inconsistencies.

"We were hoping with a little of Wednesday and all of Thursday that he would come out and play really well," Sam Pittman said Monday about Burks. "He didn’t, and he’ll say that.

"It’s not his fault. He was hurt. He’s practicing today, and he’s practicing all week. He came out of the game very healthy."

It wasn't exactly a surprise when Burks trotted out on the first possession against the Owls.

"We knew what a great player he was and all the talk all week had been whether he’d play or not," Rice coach Mike Bloomgren said later. "(Friday) we heard for sure he was going to play and I don’t know if he was 100% or not, that’s a question for him or the Arkansas coaches.

"We knew we had to put an APB on him, he’s an All-American for a reason, he’s a really good football player and we wanted to know where he was and have a great plan."

Burks finished with five catches for 42 yards, but that's not what fans were expecting.

"If you don’t do it on a regular basis, it’s hard to go and perform at your peak," Pittman said Monday. "That's what happened with Burks."

The Hogs and Burks continue practices today with a small walk-through Friday. Arkansas and Texas will kickoff at 6 p.m. Saturday night on ESPN.

