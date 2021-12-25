'Super Senior' Gets Unique Bonus for Henry Brothers

Hayden Henry knows his playing career at Arkansas is coming to an end.

One of the final "super seniors" to come back for a bonus year due to the COVID pandemic last year will be playing his last game in the Outback Bowl on Saturday and it will be emotional.

"It will be a bittersweet moment," Henry said last week. "To be honest with you, I've accept the fact this is over."

The middle brother in a family legacy that began with his father, Mark, continued with brother Hunter Henry becoming the best tight end in the country, played linebacker with a reckless abandon for six years, if you count a redshirt year.

His younger brother, Hudson, is a tight end for the Razorbacks now.

It will also be the last game with fellow sixth-year linebacker Grant Morgan. They both have paid the price physically.

So has senior Bumper Pool, who will also likely be playing his final game.

"My body has also accept the fact that college football is now over," he said about his career being over. "These are some of the best memories of my life. Playing this season with Grant and Bumper (Pool) was extra special.

"It was a lot of fun."

But it was a grind.

"It was tough," Henry said. "I got used to it a little bit, I think, just having aches and bruises everywhere.

"Your body can adapt and you get used to it, but it does get tired and worn down. Twelve games in our league can definitely hurt your body and break you up pretty good."

Arkansas Communications

But it's one last game none of that will probably matter on New Year's Day.

He's getting to do something none of his brothers got to do, which is play a bowl game in Florida on New Year's Day.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.