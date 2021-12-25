'Super Senior' Gets Unique Bonus for Henry Brothers

Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Hogs' Linebacker Hayden Henry on Outback Bowl

    A "bittersweet" mix of emotions as trio of linebackers prepares for final game of careers against Penn State
    Author:

    Hayden Henry knows his playing career at Arkansas is coming to an end.

    One of the final "super seniors" to come back for a bonus year due to the COVID pandemic last year will be playing his last game in the Outback Bowl on Saturday and it will be emotional.

    "It will be a bittersweet moment," Henry said last week. "To be honest with you, I've accept the fact this is over."

    The middle brother in a family legacy that began with his father, Mark, continued with brother Hunter Henry becoming the best tight end in the country, played linebacker with a reckless abandon for six years, if you count a redshirt year.

    091821-Grant Morgan-Hayden Henry-UA

    His younger brother, Hudson, is a tight end for the Razorbacks now.

    It will also be the last game with fellow sixth-year linebacker Grant Morgan. They both have paid the price physically.

    So has senior Bumper Pool, who will also likely be playing his final game.

    "My body has also accept the fact that college football is now over," he said about his career being over. "These are some of the best memories of my life. Playing this season with Grant and Bumper (Pool) was extra special.

    Recommended Articles

    "It was a lot of fun."

    But it was a grind.

    "It was tough," Henry said. "I got used to it a little bit, I think, just having aches and bruises everywhere.

    "Your body can adapt and you get used to it, but it does get tired and worn down. Twelve games in our league can definitely hurt your body and break you up pretty good."

    Hayden Henry

    But it's one last game none of that will probably matter on New Year's Day.

    He's getting to do something none of his brothers got to do, which is play a bowl game in Florida on New Year's Day.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

    Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    Hayden Henry
    Football

    OUTBACK BOWL WATCH: Hayden Henry Talks About Final Game for Linebacker Group

    39 minutes ago
    Hayden Henry
    Football

    'Super Senior' Gets Unique Bonus for Henry Brothers

    12 hours ago
    082421-Bryce Stephens
    Football

    Buckner, Stephens Have Much to Gain from Bowl Practices

    16 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-25 at 12.56.53 AM
    Football

    Spend Christmas Laughing at the Texas Longhorns

    14 hours ago
    Treylon Burks
    Hogs News

    Time to Catch Up on Stories You Missed

    Dec 24, 2021
    Eric Musselman-Elon
    Men's Basketball

    Freak Accident Puts Coach on Bench for Surgery

    Dec 23, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-23 at 9.29.51 AM
    Football

    Razorback Football Brings Holiday Cheer

    Dec 23, 2021
    Malik Hornsby
    Football

    Who's on the Menu Should Pittman Go Quarterback Shopping?

    Dec 23, 2021