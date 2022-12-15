FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Arkansas strength coach has clear understanding of what he's got to make better.

"This game, this league, you’ve got to win in the trench," new coach Ben Sowders told the media Wednesday afternoon. "Obviously we’ve got to get better in the trenches."

That became clear in a 6-6 season that didn't make anybody happy, including players, coaches or fans. At times, both sides on the line got pushed around.

"We’ve already put a huge premium on that," Sowders said. "Our lifting and running, we start with our bigs on everything we do. That’s just to set the mindset of everything starts with you.

"We’re going to win and lose up front and for us to be successful, our O-line and D-line have to understand that they lead the charge."

The strength and conditioning coach probably spends more time than any other coach. Getting players bigger, stronger and faster is just part of it.

He's also in charge of finding and developing leaders within the team.

"Some guys don’t know how," Sowders said. "It’s our job as coaches and staff to help them lead, right? Help them understand what leadership is, put them in roles so that they can lead, and then once they’re in those roles, we have to grow them to develop their leadership."

There are some players starting to show leadership roles.

"There’s been several guys," Sowder said. "KJ (Jefferson), right off the bat from Day 1 since I’ve been here has really been strong. Rocket (Sanders). You’ve got the whole offensive line, the guys that have been here a long time, your Beauxs (Limmer), your Lukes (Jones).

"Who else?

"Chris Paul has been a younger guy that’s stepped up, really been vocal here early. But it’s been a great rapport. The guys are hungry. They want to win. It’s our job to make sure that we give them the best recipe to win."

