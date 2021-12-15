Who Will Land with the Hogs Today?

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Who Do the Hogs Expect to Land Today?

    Bios, highlights and signing times of each player
    Follow throughout the day a we update you on who the Hogs have signed. Click on the link for each player to see information and highlights on each player.

    HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES

    ANTHONY BROWN, 4:30 p.m.

    ANDREW CHAMBLEE, 9 a.m.   

    DAX COURTNEY, 11 a.m.     

    JORDAN CROOK, 7:30 a.m.    

    MAX FLETCHER, TBD            

    NICO DAVILLIER, 9 a.m.

    RASHOD DUBINION, TBD  

    E'MARION HARRIS, 2:30 p.m.       

    ELI HENDERSON, TBD       

    KADEN HENLEY, 12 p.m.         

    J.J. HOLLINGSWORTH, 11 a.m.

    JAMES JOINTER, 1:30          

    JAYLEN LEWIS, 9 a.m.

    QUINCY MCADOO, 11 a.m.            

    MANI POWELL, 1 p.m.

    MYLES ROWSER, February        

    ISAIAH SATEGNA, 1:30 p.m.           

    ELI STEIN, TBD

    HUNTER TALLEY, TBD

    TRANSFERS

    JADON HASELWOOD

    LANDON JACKSON  

    WATCH LIST

    SAMUEL M'BAKE, 7:45 a.m.

    PHAIZON WILSON

    JARON WILLIS

    DREYDON NORWOOD

