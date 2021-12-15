Who Will Land with the Hogs Today?

Follow throughout the day a we update you on who the Hogs have signed. Click on the link for each player to see information and highlights on each player.

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES

ANTHONY BROWN, 4:30 p.m.

ANDREW CHAMBLEE, 9 a.m.

DAX COURTNEY, 11 a.m.

JORDAN CROOK, 7:30 a.m.

MAX FLETCHER, TBD

NICO DAVILLIER, 9 a.m.

RASHOD DUBINION, TBD

E'MARION HARRIS, 2:30 p.m.

ELI HENDERSON, TBD

KADEN HENLEY, 12 p.m.

J.J. HOLLINGSWORTH, 11 a.m.

JAMES JOINTER, 1:30

JAYLEN LEWIS, 9 a.m.

QUINCY MCADOO, 11 a.m.

MANI POWELL, 1 p.m.

MYLES ROWSER, February

ISAIAH SATEGNA, 1:30 p.m.

ELI STEIN, TBD

HUNTER TALLEY, TBD

TRANSFERS

JADON HASELWOOD

LANDON JACKSON

WATCH LIST

SAMUEL M'BAKE, 7:45 a.m.

PHAIZON WILSON

JARON WILLIS

DREYDON NORWOOD