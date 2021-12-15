Who Will Land with the Hogs Today?

Who Do the Hogs Expect to Land Today?
Bios, highlights and signing times of each player
Follow throughout the day a we update you on who the Hogs have signed. Click on the link for each player to see information and highlights on each player.
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES
ANTHONY BROWN, 4:30 p.m.
ANDREW CHAMBLEE, 9 a.m.
DAX COURTNEY, 11 a.m.
JORDAN CROOK, 7:30 a.m.
MAX FLETCHER, TBD
NICO DAVILLIER, 9 a.m.
RASHOD DUBINION, TBD
E'MARION HARRIS, 2:30 p.m.
ELI HENDERSON, TBD
KADEN HENLEY, 12 p.m.
J.J. HOLLINGSWORTH, 11 a.m.
JAMES JOINTER, 1:30
JAYLEN LEWIS, 9 a.m.
QUINCY MCADOO, 11 a.m.
MANI POWELL, 1 p.m.
MYLES ROWSER, February
ISAIAH SATEGNA, 1:30 p.m.
ELI STEIN, TBD
HUNTER TALLEY, TBD
TRANSFERS
WATCH LIST
SAMUEL M'BAKE, 7:45 a.m.
PHAIZON WILSON
JARON WILLIS
DREYDON NORWOOD