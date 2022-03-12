Hogs Getting Gigged in First Half

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman can't be particularly surprised.

Texas A&M started fast Friday against Auburn and held on to down the top-seeded Tigers to get to today's semifinal.

They are doing it again, racing to a 36-24 halftime lead over the Hogs in Tampa, Fla., at the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks can't seem to do anything right and their leading scorer, JD Notae, picked up three fouls (although the third one did appear to be somewhat of a ticky-tack call).

Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

All of that is going to make things tough for the Hogs in the second half.

Not that Notae was setting the arena on fire. He scored just two points (1-of-4) for the Hogs, who appeared to be sleep-walking through most of the half.

A&M, on the other hand, got 10 points from a hot Hassan Diarra (including 2-of-2 on three-pointers). The Aggies were 6-of-11 on three-pointers in the first half while the Hogs somehow had a single one fall in nine tries (some weren't really close).

Notae got into the third foul because Musselman sort of bent his own rule. He put the Hogs' leading scorer back into the game in brief stretches after he picked up his second foul.

It came just over a minute (11:31 left) after he got his first with 12:39 left.

The third foul came with just over a minute to play on what likely could have been incidental leg contact with an Aggie that was already headed down with the ball.

Notae started the second half, but is having to play cautiously.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.