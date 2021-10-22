Jaxson Robinson: How Are Hogs Playing Before Exhibition Opener?

    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Arkansas' Jaxson Robinson: Likes Where Team Is Headed to East Central Exhibition

    Complete press conference before Friday's practice.
    Author:

    Arkansas' Jaxson Robinson grew up going to watch games at East Central in Ada, Okla., but he had bigger plans for his playing days.

    After a year at Texas A&M he came to Arkansas and now the Razorbacks will play the Tigers in their opening exhibition game Sunday at 3 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena.

    There are a few tickets available for sale, coach Eric Musselman said at his press conference Friday. That was created with the students not being on campus this week with fall break underway.

    Robinson is more interested in the team getting on the court.

    "I went to a few games when I was younger," said Robinson before practice Friday afternoon. "I didn’t live in Ada for too long so I didn’t get to know the program too well, but I went to a few games.

    "Super excited just to see where we’re at as a team. We’ve been itching to find somebody to play. It’ll be fun."

    It will be the first time this team has played another team this year.

    "We’re in a good spot as a team," Robinson said. "Coach wants us to get better at a few things, mostly on the defensive side of the ball. We shoot the ball well.

    "Everybody wants to play for each other and that’s really all that matters at the end of the day."

    There will not be any television or radio coverage of the game.

