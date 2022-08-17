FAYETTEVILLE – Since he arrived, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has had one tried and true practice – tinker with the line-up for a couple of months and get serious around Jan. 20.

However, with the design of the new SEC schedule, Musselman may have to adjust his methods or find himself too far out of the race to make up necessary ground or generate enough tournament buzz to get a decent seed.

Arkansas has been notorious under its current head coach for struggling in parts of its non-conference schedule and early on in SEC play. That's because Musselman uses this time to throw out every possible combination no matter the cost because by the third week of January he has the data he needs to make a run at the SEC crown and deep into the NCAA tournament.

JD Notae brings the ball up the floor in North Little Rock against Hofstra. This late December game is one of many where Razorbacks' coach Eric Musselman tinkers with the line-up before locking in on six to eight that he rides from Jan. 20 through the NCAA tournament. Michael Morrison/allHOGS Images

Unfortunately, a lot of the teams the Hogs typically play once the line-up is set have been moved to the beginning of the conference schedule. This means head-to-head wins that serve as seeding fodder and tie-breakers in rankings could go by the wayside.

Arkansas opens SEC play in December with LSU, which theoretically shouldn't be as good as years past after everyone associated with the program abandoned ship last spring. The Tigers definitely won't be as naturally unlikeable with Matt McMahon at the helm instead of Will Wade.

Former LSU coach Will Wade suffers one of his three losses to Arkansas, this time at Bud Walton Arena. Wade was fired after losing to Arkansas in the SEC tournament amid a long list of scandals. Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports

McMahon is a respectable coach who has thrown together solid talent under unenviable circumstances. His team will pull some upsets, and with Arkansas on the schedule for two of the first six games of the season, the Hogs could make the list while figuring out a core seven to eight players.

The highlight game of the season will take place in Lexington on New Year's Day. A scheduling quirk will avoid potentially forcing Arkansas fans to make a TV viewing decision should Sam Pittman's football team have another good run as there will be no New Year's bowl games this year.

The best part of checking out the game will be whether Kentucky fans avoid showing up out of spite toward John Calipari should the football team end up in the Sugar Bowl or a playoff game the day before. After all, it's difficult to get up in time to make it back to Kentucky the next day.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari openly displays his displeasure during a loss to the Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena last season. Calipari drew the ire of Wildcats football coach Mark Stoops by saying Kentucky is a basketball school and the university needs to act that way. Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

The game against the Wildcats will be the first of many Sunday and Thursday games for the Hogs. Arkansas will not play on a single Saturday or Tuesday as in years past.

Playing the game on a Sunday means ratings will be a tad less than normal compared to usual match-ups between the two schools. The NFL slate is loaded that day with must-watch games that will have huge implications on playoff seeding.

Game three of the SEC slate features Arkansas hosting what has become the biggest thorn in its side since moving from the SWC – Florida.

The Gators roster has been reviewed, and there are no seventh year seniors from Arkansas on the team seeking vengeance, so that should lower Florida's projected output by a good 20 points. However, it doesn't mean the SEC program with the most national championships this century won't be a huge threat to Arkansas.

As vulnerable as the Razorbacks tend to be at this time of year, anything is possible, including an 0-3 start.

The bright side is South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama all fall after Musselman's scheduled gelling point. That should set up at least a couple of marquis wins down the stretch to keep the selection committee paying attention.

The other thing Arkansas has in its favor is the extra four games played in Europe. That essentially gave Musselman an extra two-week head start in gathering information on potential line-up combinations. It's now possible this year's line-up could be locked in as early as the Florida game.

