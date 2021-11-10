Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Arkansas Signees Starting to Arrive for Musselman

    It's one of the best recruiting classes in history and commitments are turning to signatures Wednesday morning for the Razorbacks
    Author:

    It's been a busy morning for Eric Musselman and the basketball staff as signatures are starting to come in on Arkansas' highly-ranked class.

    allHOGS will have Musselman's comments on the class after his press conference this afternoon.

    Barry Dunning, McGill-Toolen, Mobile, Ala.

    Barry Dunning started the names coming in earlier this morning.

    Dunning is a four-star prospect with a player rating of 0.9575.

    In the composite rankings, he is the No. 91 overall player in the 2022 class, No. 25 small forward and the top prospect in the state of Alabama. Dunning is wrapping up his high school career at McGill-Toolen in Mobile (Ala.).

    Recommended Articles

    Jordan Walsh from Link Academy

    Walsh, a 6-7 athletic forward, signed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in a ceremony at Link Academy in Branson, Mo.

    Walsh is the No. 27 overall prospect in the nation, No. 7 small forward and the No. 2 player out of the state of Texas in the 2022 class, according to the composite rankings.

    The Cedar Hill (Texas) native initially committed to Arkansas on October 14 over a strong offer list that included the likes of Texas, Kansas, TCU, Arizona State, Memphis, Oregon, Ohio State, Oklahoma and others.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

    Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    100421-Jordan Walsh
    Men's Basketball

    Commits Turning to Signees for Hogs

    2 minutes ago
    Eric Musselman-Mercer
    Men's Basketball

    Who Was Musselman's Player of Game in Win?

    12 hours ago
    AuDiese Toney defense
    Men's Basketball

    Hogs' Surge to Pull Away for Opening Win

    14 hours ago
    Dominique Johnson
    Football

    Hogs Finally Get Where Pittman Thought They Deserved

    14 hours ago
    Mike Neighbors
    Women's Basketball

    Hogs Set for Season Opener Wednesday Night

    19 hours ago
    KJ Jefferson
    Football

    Just Enjoy Wins Because Playcalling Is Over-rated

    21 hours ago
    Eric Musselman
    Men's Basketball

    It's Time for Razorback Basketball Tonight!

    23 hours ago
    Sam Pittman
    Football

    Not Just About the Bucks for Sam Pittman

    Nov 8, 2021