Commits Turning to Signees for Hogs

It's one of the best recruiting classes in history and commitments are turning to signatures Wednesday morning for the Razorbacks

It's been a busy morning for Eric Musselman and the basketball staff as signatures are starting to come in on Arkansas' highly-ranked class.

allHOGS will have Musselman's comments on the class after his press conference this afternoon.

Barry Dunning, McGill-Toolen, Mobile, Ala.

Barry Dunning started the names coming in earlier this morning.

Dunning is a four-star prospect with a player rating of 0.9575.

In the composite rankings, he is the No. 91 overall player in the 2022 class, No. 25 small forward and the top prospect in the state of Alabama. Dunning is wrapping up his high school career at McGill-Toolen in Mobile (Ala.).

Jordan Walsh from Link Academy

Walsh, a 6-7 athletic forward, signed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in a ceremony at Link Academy in Branson, Mo.

Walsh is the No. 27 overall prospect in the nation, No. 7 small forward and the No. 2 player out of the state of Texas in the 2022 class, according to the composite rankings.

The Cedar Hill (Texas) native initially committed to Arkansas on October 14 over a strong offer list that included the likes of Texas, Kansas, TCU, Arizona State, Memphis, Oregon, Ohio State, Oklahoma and others.

