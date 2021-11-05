Johnson Getting Over PTSD from Sitting Out

Arkansas senior transfer Kamani Johnson had never sat before last year and he's ready to go

For Kamani Johnson, he's hoping a long wait is close to over.

He can hardly wait for Tuesday's opener against Mercer to get here.

"There’s always light at the end of the tunnel and we finally reached the light," Johnson said Friday afternoon. "I’m most definitely ready for Tuesday."

First it was transferring to Arkansas from Little Rock, where he was an All-Sun Belt performer under former Hogs great Darryl Walker.

"I’ve been sitting for probably around a year or so, so I couldn’t even put it into words how excited I am to step on the court and finally be a part of what it is to be an Arkansas Razorback," he said. "Represent."

After all that waiting, he had a wrist injury that further delayed things.

"No, I’ve never sat out, I’ve never really been injured to the point where I would have to miss that long of a period of time," said Johnson. "Last year, it was pretty tough, but I had a lot of friends that helped me through it."

He hasn't figured out how he got the wrist injury that put him back a few weeks.

"The funniest thing is I don’t even, honestly, know how I did it," said Johnson. "Apparently I did it like a month or two ago. Usually when stuff bothers me, I kind of shoo it away and stuff like that, but this just wasn’t going away. So I told [Matt Townsend] and Matt did a pretty good job of just making sure that I’d be ready when time comes for the season, so credit to Matt for that."

Now he's had to get over the mental issues that went with it.

"It was kind of like having PTSD from last year, just sitting down and knowing I could help," said Johnson. "It was kind of tough, but I pride myself on rebounding and doing whatever the team needs me to do to win. That’s just one aspect of my game that can help the team, so I’m looking forward to helping my team Tuesday."

Watch Kamani Johnson's Entire Press Conference Above

