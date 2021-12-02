Halftime Update: Hogs Struggling Against UCA

FIRST HALF STATS

KEY PLAYER WATCH

Arkansas came into the night needing to stop former Bryant Hornet Camren Hunter and former Arkansas Razorback Darious Hall. Hunter entered tonight leading the Bears with 11.9 ppg. Hall is second in scoring at 9.7 ppg.

STAT TRACKER

• Arkansas got off to a 3-for-10 start at the free throw line which is 42% less than the team average. The Hogs finished the half 8-for-20 from the stripe.

• Connor Vanover came into tonight’s game needing to score 11 points to official average double digits on the season. He finished the first half with 0.

• With 5:39 left in the half, UCA was 5-of-6 from behind the arc.

RANDOM NOTES OF THE NIGHT

• UCA might have the most travelled team Arkansas faces this year. Freshman forward Ibbe Klintman made his way to Conway from Malmo, Sweden. Junior forward Eddy Kayouloud hails from Paris, France, while freshman forward Elias Cato moved from Queensland, Australia. The three forwards are a combined 17,869 miles away from home.

• UCA’s Hunter and Arkansas’s K.K. Robinson both played at Bryant.

• The 41-35 halftime score is the exact halftime score from last year’s game between the two schools.

HIGHLIGHT MOMENTS

• Coming into tonight, Vanover had only missed two free throws in his time at Arkansas. He equaled that amount when he missed a pair of free throws early in the first half.

• Fayetteville’s Collin Cooper hit a 3-pointer to tie it with 12:19 in the first half and immediately threw his hands up to let his hometown know he had just helped a 1-6 Bears team tie the No. 10 Hogs at 13-13.

• Stanley Umude’s monstrous two-hand slam after driving past Hall midway through the half got Hog fans into the game. Hall, a former Little Rock Mills Comet, quickly returned the favor with a drive for a lay-up on the other end.

• Hall’s 3-pointer from deep in the right corner gave UCA it’s first lead at 21-19.

• J.D. Notae, Jaxon Robinson and Stanley Umude went 3-of-3 on 3-point shots in less than a minute to put Arkansas back on top 32-24.

SEEN & HEARD

• Each game the students choose a player to boo throughout the game. Tonight it’s No. 34 guard Jackson Baker.

• ESPN announcer Manny Watkins said he showed UCA forward Darious Hall around campus on his college visit to Arkansas. Hall played for Arkansas in 2017. He averaged 5 ppg and 3 rebounds. After transferring for two years at DePaul, Hall hit the portal again and found his way to UCA.

• “This is like something out of the 3 Stooges. That might make the blooper tape. You ever been to a greased pig competition?” – Announcers after several players from both teams failed to get their hands on a loose ball before Jaylin Williams sent Hall’s attempted lay-up into the second row.