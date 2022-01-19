Skip to main content
Arkansas vs. South Carolina - 1st Half Update

Follow along as Hogs look to get on official winning streak
Arkansas is looking to get off to a hot start to pull away early from a South Carolina team that has struggled shooting from the field.

Despite the "sell-out" crowd, the stands are incredibly empty as game begins even with students back.

Speaking of who's back, head coach Eric Musselman is prowling the sidelines in what appears to be a designer sling.

The magic number tonight is 40%. South Carolina rarely shoots above 40% from the field, but the Gamecocks usually win when they do. Frank Martin's team is currently shooting 43.8% at the half.

J.D. Notae was taken out at 15:56 mark and hasn't been allowed back in the game with four minutes left in the half despite several turnovers by Chris Lykes.

0:02 1H

Devin Carter hits a second consecutive three from deep to beat the buzzer and send the Hogs into the half down by seven. 33-40

1:29 1H

Devin Carter hits a three from way up top to give the Gamecocks their biggest lead of the half. 31-35

2:25 1H

Umude takes advantage of a South Carolina turnover by forcing his way up inside for a tough 2-point basket to finally get the Hogs over the hump again. 31-30

4:10 1H

A second chance dunk by South Carolina's Josh Gray over Connor Vanover puts the Gamecocks on top. 27-29

8:10 1H

Gamecocks cut it to a point, but a second chance basket by Au'Diese Toney keeps the Hogs on top. 23-20

11:22 1H

Devo Davis hits a high jumper to keep Arkansas up by a basket as we near the midway point. 20-17

13:07 1H

Devin Carter drives down inside for for an easy dunk to follow up a short streak of hot shooting from behind the arc for the Gamecocks. 14-17

16:02 1H

First time out of the game. A reverse lay-up by Davonte Davis after the assist from Au'Diese Toney. Arkansas is attacking the basket since there is no fear of South Carolina going to the free throw line. 11-8

17:35 1H

Jaylin Williams appears to draw his patented charge to help the Hogs keep the lead at 7-5, but the refs decided to not make the call. Fortunately for Arkansas, everyone else thought it was and let the ball roll out of bounds. 7-5

