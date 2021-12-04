Davis, Toney on Fire in First Half

Welcome back Devo Davis. The Arkansas guard who was in a funk until a pep talk from his mother and grandmother last week has returned to form to help Arkansas to a 39-24 lead in the first half.

UALR, which is playing the game heavily short-handed and road weary, kept things close for most of the half, but Davis’s resurgence, especially on assists, and Audiese Tony’s efficient shooting from the floor have give the Hogs a rare comfortable halftime lead.

Jaylin Williams before Arkansas' game with Little Rock. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

KEY PLAYER WATCH

• Kamani Johnson, who is facing his former team for the first time, did not play in the first half.

• Au-Diese Toney has been on fire in the first half. He leads all scorers with 16 points.

• Jaylin Williams hasn’t missed a shot while chipping in 7 points.

• Devo Davis is on watch for a double-double. He currently has 7 assists and 6 points.

• UALR’s leading scorer, Marko Lukic, has used aggressive play to score 10 in the first half. He’s 4-of-5 at the free throw line.

Chris Lykes before game with Little Rock. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

HIGHLIGHTS

• Toney drove the baseline against four defenders and slipped a pass to a cutting Devo Davis to put Arkansas up 8-5.

• Davis executed left-handed a no-look pass to Jaylin Williams

• Jaxon Robinson hit a running three from the corner to give Arkansas a little breathing room at 17-12, but a pair of free throws by Isaiah Palermo kept the Trojans within a bucket midway through the half.

• Arkansas seemed poised to finally put a team away in the first half after a lay-up by Toney stretched the lead to 8, but a dunk by UALR’s Marko Andric (pronounced Ahn-Dreech) cut the Razorback lead to 28-24, forcing Musselman to call a timeout to kill the momentum.

• Davis goes coast-to-coast, splitting defenders for a high-flying reverse lay-up. He then followed with an assist to Trey Wade’s for a dunk that capped a 6-0 run in less than a minute coming out of the timeout. This stretched the lead to double-digits for the first time at 34-24 at the 6:36 mark.

• UALR cut it back to single digits, but Jaylin Williams hit back-to-back lay-ups on assists from Davis to finally open the game up.

• A 3-pointer from Chris Lykes sends Arkansas into the half with a 49-34 lead.

STAT TRACKER

• Davis is starting to hit his stride. He either scored or had an assist on five of Arkansas’s first seven made baskets.

SEEN & HEARD

• The word “spurtability” just won’t go away. It’s as if announcers are part of a drinking game conspiracy.

• Arkansas coach Sam PIttman came in with several recruits to watch the game. Potential Oklahoma Sooner transfer Jadon Haselwood was perched next to the head Hog. Unfortunately, what wasn’t seen was a large crowd in for the game.

Au'Diese Toney during pre-game warmups. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

RANDOM NOTES OF THE NIGHT

• This is the first time Arkansas has been in the Top 10 since Nolan Richardson’s 1995 team that lost to UCLA in the national championship game.

• There might be more people at the Fayetteville vs. Bryant state championship game in Little Rock today than watching Arkansas vs. UALR. The game is going head-to-head with the Georgia vs. Alabama SEC championship game and the AAC championship game between Cincinatti and Houston. Both games will directly impact who gets into the college football playoffs.

• UALR is only dressing six scholarship players for today’s game.

• UALR head coach Darrell Walker was an All-SWC and All-American player in the early ‘80s for the Razorbacks.

• 30 seconds into the game, Musselman sent his first sub to the table to check in.

• Once Arkansas found itself in a 50-45 shootout against Arkansas Tech in 1950, the Razorbacks stopped playing in-state opponents in any major sport. Under athletics director Hunter Yuracheck, that policy has changed, allowing the basketball team to play its second in-state opponent in a week.

• UALR has played six teams in five states in four time zones over the past few weeks.

