Hogs Take Halftime Lead Over Charlotte

Defense Steals First Half with Hogs Opening Lead Late
FAYETTEVILLE — While backdoor cuts have kept Charlotte in the game, the Arkansas defense has been an active part of the Razorbacks building a 41-31 lead in the first half.
KEY PLAYER WATCH
• J.D. Notae leads all scorers with 11 points. He also has 6 rebounds and 3 streals.
• Jaylin Williams is the game’s second leading scorer with 10 points and has snagged 2 steals.
• Chris Lykes is 67% from the field, including a 3-pointer, for 9 points.
• Au-Diese Toney is the game leader with 7 rebounds.
• Charlotte's Jared Garcia scored a season high 8 points in the first half.
• Charlotte's Jahmir Trapp, who averages 20 points per game, has 8 in the first half.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Arkansas started the game with a block by Connor Vanover and a steal by Jaylin Williams.
• Charlotte led for the first three minutes until a J.D. Notae step-back 3-pointer gave the Hogs the lead at 6-5.
• Chris Lykes's frantic three from the corner capped Arkansas with a 9-0 run over a two-minute span to make it 31-18.
STAT TRACKER
• Charlotte led for much of the first half, but an 8-0 run midway through the first half helped Arkansas finally get a bit of breathing room.
• The Hogs had 14 second chance points and 20 rebounds with six minutes left in the half.
• The 49ers are 5-of-5 at the free throw line after one half of play.
SEEN & HEARD
“J.D. Notae, that dude when he got out of his car in the parking lot was looking for a shot.” – former Razorback Joe Kleine.
“One thing that was said over and over again at practice was ‘all pressure, no back cuts.’” – Kleine
“Death, taxes, and the Hogs winning in Bud Walton Arena.” – SEC Network’s Peter Burns
“Do not watch this unless you are at least 13 years old.” Burns before showing highlights of the Texas Tech 57-52 overtime win over Tennessee.
RANDOM NOTES OF THE NIGHT
• No. 0, Clyde Trapp, Jr. has received tonight’s honor of being the opposing player who will be booed by the student section each time he touches the ball.
• For consecutive games, Arkansas players are doing their best penguin impersonation while diving chest first all over the floor trying to gather loose balls.
• Kumani Johnson is back on the floor tonight after sitting out the entire game against his former team, Arkansas-Little Rock.
