Hogs Take Halftime Lead Over Charlotte

    December 8, 2021
    Defense Steals First Half with Hogs Opening Lead Late

    Hogs build 10-point lead over 49ers at break
    FAYETTEVILLE — While backdoor cuts have kept Charlotte in the game, the Arkansas defense has been an active part of the Razorbacks building a 41-31 lead in the first half.

    JD Notae against Charlotte

    KEY PLAYER WATCH

    • J.D. Notae leads all scorers with 11 points. He also has 6 rebounds and 3 streals.

    • Jaylin Williams is the game’s second leading scorer with 10 points and has snagged 2 steals.

    • Chris Lykes is 67% from the field, including a 3-pointer, for 9 points.

    • Au-Diese Toney is the game leader with 7 rebounds.

    • Charlotte's Jared Garcia scored a season high 8 points in the first half.

    • Charlotte's Jahmir Trapp, who averages 20 points per game, has 8 in the first half.

    Jaylin Williams goes high for a tip-in against Charlotte.

    HIGHLIGHTS

    • Arkansas started the game with a block by Connor Vanover and a steal by Jaylin Williams.

    • Charlotte led for the first three minutes until a J.D. Notae step-back 3-pointer gave the Hogs the lead at 6-5.

    • Chris Lykes's frantic three from the corner capped Arkansas with a 9-0 run over a two-minute span to make it 31-18.

    Chris Lykes comes off bench to spark Hogs' offense again.

    STAT TRACKER

    • Charlotte led for much of the first half, but an 8-0 run midway through the first half helped Arkansas finally get a bit of breathing room.

    • The Hogs had 14 second chance points and 20 rebounds with six minutes left in the half.

    • The 49ers are 5-of-5 at the free throw line after one half of play.

    Eric Musselman

    SEEN & HEARD

    “J.D. Notae, that dude when he got out of his car in the parking lot was looking for a shot.” – former Razorback Joe Kleine.

    “One thing that was said over and over again at practice was ‘all pressure, no back cuts.’” – Kleine

    “Death, taxes, and the Hogs winning in Bud Walton Arena.” – SEC Network’s Peter Burns

    “Do not watch this unless you are at least 13 years old.” Burns before showing highlights of the Texas Tech 57-52 overtime win over Tennessee.

    Davonte Davis drives the lane for a layup.

    RANDOM NOTES OF THE NIGHT

    • No. 0, Clyde Trapp, Jr. has received tonight’s honor of being the opposing player who will be booed by the student section each time he touches the ball.

    • For consecutive games, Arkansas players are doing their best penguin impersonation while diving chest first all over the floor trying to gather loose balls.

    • Kumani Johnson is back on the floor tonight after sitting out the entire game against his former team, Arkansas-Little Rock.

