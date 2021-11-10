Instant Impact: Muss Likes First Three Signees

With three of an expected five signing on the first Signing Date on Wednesday, Hogs' coach thinks they can have immediate impact.

Eric Musselman wasn't talking a lot about Nick Smith, Jr., or Derrian Ford when he met with the media on Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon.

He doesn't have those signatures, yet, and he wasn't getting anywhere near violating any rules.

"This class will have some stars," he said. "Right now we have three that have signed. I feel really good about the direction we're going. These guys will have a positive impact."

Arkansas landed signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday from Barry Dunning, Joseph Pinion and Jordan Walsh.

Officially Razorbacks

Arkansas Communications

Joseph Pinion

6-6, 185, F

Morrilton / Morrilton High School

• 4-Star – 93rd overall by ESPN / No. 16 shooting guard in the nation

• 4-star – 98th overall by 247Sports Composite / No. 27 small forward in the nation

• 3-Star – 125th overall by Rivals / No. 34 small forward in the nation

• 3-Star – 135th overall by 247Sports / No. 34 small forward in the nation

• 2021 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first team All-Arkansas Preps (all divisions)

• Led Morrilton to the 2021 Class 4A title game as a junior

• Averaged 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block per game as a junior … Shot 58% from two-point range, 40 percent from three and 74 percent at the free throw line

• As a sophomore, averaged 18 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 steals … As a freshman, averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block

Arkansas Communications

Barry Dunning Jr.

6-6, 195, G

Mobile, Ala. / McGill Toolen Catholic HS

• 4-Star – 76th overall by ESPN / No. 20 small forward in the nation

• 4-Star – 91st overall by 247Sports Composite / No. 25 small forward in the nation

• 3-star – 125th overall by 247Sports / No. 32 small forward in the nation

• 3-Star – 131st overall by Rivals / No. 36 small forward in the nation

• Rated No. 1 player in the state of Alabama by ESPN, 247Composite, 247Sports

• 2021 Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year

• 2021 first team Class 6A All-State selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association

• 1 of 5 statewide players selected to the ASWA Super All-State Team

• Averaged 21.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game as a junior for the Yellow Jackets … Also recorded 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game

Arkansas Communications

Jordan Walsh

6-7, 200, F

Desoto, Texas. / Link Year (Mo.) Prep

• 5-Star – 7th overall by ESPN / No. 2 small forward in the nation

• 5-Star – 27th overall by 247Composite / No. 7 small forward in the nation

• 4-Star – 31st overall by Rivals / No. 11 small forward in the nation

• 4-star – 38th overall by 247Sports / No. 10 small forward in the nation

• The 5th, 5-star to sign with Arkansas since 2004 and first 5-star since Bobby Portis (No. 15 Rivals/No. 16 ESPN/No. 17 247Sports) in 2013 … The highest-rated signee since Al Jefferson being No. 3 overall in 2004

• Rated No. 1 player from Texas by ESPN and No. 2 in the state by 247Sports

• 2021 4A All-State as named by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches

• According to ESPN.com, has a 41-inch vertical and a 7-foot-3 wingspan … Is one of the best two-way players in the high school game

• In the summer of 2021, played for Drive Nation program on the Nike EYBL circuit and averaged 12.3 points, 7.4 points and 3.3 assists while shooting better than 50% inside the arc … Tallied three double-doubles, including a 17-point, 10-rebound, 4-assist effort

• As a junior at Oak Cliff’s Faith and Family Academy, averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, 2.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game for a squad that finished 25-6 and advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals

• Also led the Eagles to the state semifinals as a sophomore before the remainder of the state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19

• As a freshman, led Faith and Family to a 36-6 record and its first Class 4A state title … In fact, his dunk just before the final buzzer provided the 53-51 victory against Liberty Hill

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.