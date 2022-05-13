Hogs Land Another Big-Time Transfer Commit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has done it again.

Ricky Council IV announced Friday he was coming to the Razorbacks from his final list of Alabama, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Kansas and Iowa State. He will have three years of eligibility.

And the Hogs have a stunning wealth of talent on the roster with the No. 2-ranked signing class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Wichita State forward Ricky Council IV announced Friday he will be transferring to Arkansas. (Katie Stratman / USA TODAY Sports) Wichita State forward Ricky Council IV announced Friday he will be transferring to Arkansas. (Katie Stratman / USA TODAY Sports)

That includes the No. 1 high school recruit in the country in North Little Rock's Nick Smith Jr. along with Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh among a host of others.

Musselman's biggest challenge is going to be blending them together.

Council played at Wichita State and is the second transfer in a row from the Shockers. Will Wade played a big role in the Hogs' run to the Elite Eight last year.

was named the AAC Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22 after averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 43.7% shooting from the field, 30.6% from beyond the arc and 84.9% from the charity stripe for the Shockers.

He scored in double-figures 17 times on the season, including a season-high 31 against UCF on January 26. Council also logged a pair of double-doubles for Wichita State, including a 17-point, 10-rebound effort against No. 14 Houston on February 20.