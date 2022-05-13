Skip to main content

Eric Musselman Lands Another Player from Transfer Portal

Ricky Council IV announces decision to join very talented Razorbacks' incoming group this year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has done it again.

Ricky Council IV announced Friday he was coming to the Razorbacks from his final list of Alabama, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Kansas and Iowa State. He will have three years of eligibility.

And the Hogs have a stunning wealth of talent on the roster with the No. 2-ranked signing class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Ricky Council-Wichita State
Ricky Council-Wichita State

That includes the No. 1 high school recruit in the country in North Little Rock's Nick Smith Jr. along with Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh among a host of others.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Musselman's biggest challenge is going to be blending them together.

Council played at Wichita State and is the second transfer in a row from the Shockers. Will Wade played a big role in the Hogs' run to the Elite Eight last year.

Ricky Council-Wichita State

was named the AAC Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22 after averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 43.7% shooting from the field, 30.6% from beyond the arc and 84.9% from the charity stripe for the Shockers.

He scored in double-figures 17 times on the season, including a season-high 31 against UCF on January 26. Council also logged a pair of double-doubles for Wichita State, including a 17-point, 10-rebound effort against No. 14 Houston on February 20.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Ricky Council-Wichita State
Men's Basketball

Hogs Land Another Big-Time Transfer Commit

By Andy Hodges1 minute ago
0901121-Sam Pittman-Steve Sarkisian
Football

Sarkisian, Pittman face unfair expectations

By Kent Smith13 hours ago
Courtney Deifel
Softball

Hogs Hit Record Books at Tourney

By Kent Smith13 hours ago
051322-Tom Mars-Attorney
Hogs News

Weak Attempt to Put Genie in Bottle Creates Opportunity

By Andy Hodges14 hours ago
Jaxson Robinson
Men's Basketball

Transfer Portal Takes Another Razorback Basketball Player

By allHOGS StaffMay 12, 2022
Dave Van Horn-Ole Miss
Baseball

No Surprises from Vandy for Hogs This Weekend

By Andy HodgesMay 12, 2022
Sooner Fan-Spring Game
Football

Who Could Become Biggest Rival for Hogs in SEC

By Andy HodgesMay 12, 2022
Hannah Gammill-Arkansas Softball
Softball

Razorbacks Heading to SEC Tournament As Top Seed

By allHOGS StaffMay 11, 2022