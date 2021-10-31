Eric Musselman Liked Improvements After First Game

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Eric Musselman: Razorbacks Make Big Strides from First Exhibition

    Guarding three-pointers, improving pick-and-roll defense priorities in improvement
    Author:

    After a disappointing performance in the opening exhibition game, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman got things better quickly.

    The Razorbacks' defense wasn't perfect in a 68-60 win over North Texas on Saturday afternoon, but was better in areas.

    "We made great strides defending the three ball because obviously North Texas is a much better three-point shooting team than who we played the first game," said Musselman. "That was a big point of emphasis."

    They improved another area by going back to what has worked before.

    "Our pick and roll coverage was astronomically better," Musselman said. "We got back to some of our defensive pick and roll coverages that we played last year in conference play."

    He was hoping he wouldn't have to show that during the exhibition games, but didn't feel like there were many options.

    Musselman wanted to win Saturday's game against last year's Conference USA champion and an NCAA Tournament team.

    "We had some guys who just wouldn't do it in game one," he said. "We conceded and kind of went with what the players were executing behind closed doors. We didn't trap or hard show on pick and rolls tonight, so I think we were more solid."

    It worked to an extent, but the rebounding could have been better. The Mean Green out-rebounded the Hogs, 42-28.

    "There will be a lot of rebounding drills this week,Musselman said. "There will be a lot of loose ball drills and a lot of squeeze the ball and come up with it."

    Watch Eric Musselman's complete post-game press conference above.

