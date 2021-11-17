Will Hogs Need Best Game Against Panthers?

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Musselman Says Hogs Need to Bring A-game for Northern Iowa

    Arkansas closes out opening home stand against Panthers on Wednesday night
    The 15th/16th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks close out their three-game home stand hosting Northern Iowa on Wednesday.

    ""They're an NCAA Tournament-caliber team," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. "They cut extremely hard, very well-coached. I hope we have a good crowd. We need a good crowd. We better bring our A-game because this is a very good and dangerous Northern Iowa team."

    There will be a shoe theme for the game, according to Musselman on social media this week:

    Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game is sold out, but will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.

    • Arkansas and Northern Iowa are meeting for the first time.

    • Northern Iowa features the Missouri Valley Conference preseason player of the year AJ Green and reigning MVC freshman of the year Bowen Born.

    JD Notae-Gardner-Webb

    SEC's leading scorer, JD Notae, also leads league in steals.

    • JD Notae leads the SEC (13th in the NCAA) in scoring (24.0 points per game) but also leads the SEC (sixth in the NCAA) in steals. In fact, he has as many steals (9) as 3-pointers made (9) through two games.

    Jaylin Williams-Gardner-Webb

    Jaylin Williams only 6-9 player in country with 5 assists per game.

    • Jaylin Williams had career-high in assists with five in each of his first two games. He is the only player 6-9 or taller in the NCAA to average five assists per game. For good measure, he grabbed eight rebounds in each of the first two games.

    Davonte Davis-Gardner-Webb

    Davonte Davis more accurate behind arc in last outing.

    • Davonte Davis, who tied his career-high with six assists last time out, was 2-of-3 from 3-point range versus Gardner-Webb. He was just 2-of-13 from deep last season.

    • Since Musselman’s arrival in Fayetteville, the Hogs have the most overall wins among SEC teams with 47 (Alabama is second with 44) and the Razorbacks have the most home wins with 32 (LSU is second with 28).

    Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

    Current Records: Arkansas (2-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Northern Iowa (1-2, 0-0 MVC)

    Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

    Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

    TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

    Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 135-XM 190-Online 961

    Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

    Moneyline: Arkansas -1009, Mississippi State +700

    Spread: Arkansas -13., Northern Iowa +13.5

    Total: 141.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-110)

