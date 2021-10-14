Scrimmages with Fans: Red-White Game at Barnhill on Sunday

For the second time in three seasons, Arkansas will play the annual Red-White Game at Barnhill Arena

Eric Musselman wants to put on a show Sunday afternoon, but he's not exactly sure who will be playing.

He prefers scrimmages in front of fans. Some teams do those "secret" scrimmages against other teams with no fans or media in attendance.

"I did it at Nevada and they were basically worthless, because then when we played in a real game," Musselman said Thursday afternoon, "That was the first time we had been in uniform. You do the secret scrimmages with no fans. They might do segments.

"It’s a useless environment in my opinion."

Arkansas Lands Another Big-Time Commitment for Best Class Ever

There will be folks in Barnhill Arena, the place where Arkansas basketball started. They didn't complete Bud Walton Arena and start playing games there until 1993.

"It gives us a different environment than what we'll play in all season and that's good," Musselman said. "We've talked a little bit about the history of that building with our guys. The history of who played in that building. The winning tradition in there."

He even landed a corporate sponsor for the occasion and was sporting their T-shirt at his press conference.

"There’s another group of our fans that have never seen a basketball game in there," Musselman said. "They might have heard about it through a grandparent or parent, so I think that makes it cool and unique."

Exactly who will be playing at full speed isn't known. The Hogs have been dealing with various injuries throughout the start of fall camp a few weeks ago.

"I’m not sure all who exactly will play and who won’t play at this time," said Musselman. "Kamani Johnson (wrist) has practiced every day, and today he’s going to be held out. And then we also have the off day on Saturday for guys to heal up as well.

"Trey Wade (knee) will not play for sure. Hopeful that Jaylin Williams (ankle) will play a little bit. I’ll probably limit his playing time as much as the training staff will, and then [KK Robinson] (foot), we would expect to be in uniform as well. I guess it’s Trey Wade, out; Kamani, game-day decision."

Auburn's Offensive Players to Watch in Saturday's Matchup

Arkansas also has some other exhibition dates scheduled and at least one opponent named.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, Arkansas will host Division 2 East Central (Okla.) for a 3 p.m. tip in Bud Walton Arena. The Hogs will host a second exhibition on Saturday, Oct. 30, but the tip-off time and opponent are not yet determined.

The Hogs' season will start Nov. 9 at home against Mercer in a game set for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.