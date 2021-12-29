Hogs Battle Back in First Half to Cut Lead to 33-31

STARKVILLE – So much for the idea that Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman could finally unveil his key starting rotation in time for conference play.

Despite missing three players, including two potential starters, Arkansas put together a 5-2 late to head into the half down 33-31.

In addition to a last minute early start time that meant playing in a relatively empty Humphrey Coliseum, Arkansas had to adjust to being without multiple key players.

Just prior to the game, word came down that J.D. Notae and Chance Moore would be out with a supposed illness, and Kamani Johnson, who asserted himself in the previous game, is apparently suspended.

Meanwhile, on the Mississippi State side, the signs that Tolu Smith might be healthy enough to play against Arkansas after recovering from a pair of foot injuries turned out to be true.

In an effort to make up for missing point production from the absence of Notae, Jaxson Robinson, who had a strong showing against Elon, was given the green light to score as often as possible.

Robinson joins Stanley Umude in leading the Hogs in the first half with six points each.

PLAYS THAT WILL DRIVE HOG FANS NUTS:

• Au’Diese Toney led a 2-on-1 fast break down the floor and hit a pass to a wide open Davonte Davis. It appeared at first Davis had drawn the foul as a defender went so far over Davis’s back that the defender nearly landed on his face after tripping over Davis’s shoulder.

• However, Toney ran into a Bulldog defender who slid over to draw the offensive foul after the pass despite Toney trying to avoid contact.

• When Chris Lykes drove just inside the free throw line and lost it in a scramble for a jump ball, it concluded a stretch where the Hogs turned it over on 4-of-6 possessions and had missed seven of its last eight.

• Following a Rocket Watts missed 3-pointer, Jaylin Williams accidentally tipped the rebound into the basket to bring Mississippi State within a point at 20-19.

• On the ensuing possession, Williams had what appeared to be a block off the backboard, but was called for goal-tending. Despite Musselman emphatically asking referees to review the play, the points were awarded without a second look.

• Williams took what appeared to be a charge when Shakeel Moore flattened the forward well outside the interior line, but refs swallowed the whistle, allowing Smith to flush through a dunk to send Mississippi State into halftime with the lead.

• Fans watching from home had to suffer through an overdramatic and painful reminder about the national championship that should have been that went to Mississippi State instead.

1st half stats:

