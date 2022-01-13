Blazing Start Has Hogs on Top at Half

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman must have figured out something.

This time there was no slow start.

With JD Notae scoring 10, the Razorbacks built an 18-3 lead in the first five minutes of the game and really didn't look back the rest of the first half in building a 49-15 lead at the break.

A layup by Davonte Davis gave the Hogs a 26-3 with 10:26 left in the first half.

JD Notae drives the lane in the first half against Missouri on Wednesday night. Michael Morrison / USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers finally got more than a three-pointer by Trevon Brazile with 10:12 to play in the half, ending an 18-0 run by the Hogs

Arkansas started the game red-hot, shooting 61.5% through the opening 10 minutes of the game before cooling off to 51.5% for the half.

Notae led all scorers through the first half with 14 points and Trey Wade, getting his first start, added 12.

The Hogs' defense showed up and limited the Tigers to just 12.5% shooting in the first half.

DeJuan Gordon shows frustration after the Tigers' struggles in the first half against Arkansas. Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

In one of the biggest issues in the past month, the Hogs committed just two the entire first half while Missouri turned the ball over 11 times.

For a team that has not had many big leads all season, it will be interesting to see how they handle a 34-point lead coming out of the break.

They haven't been in this sport before.

• allHOGS Front Page

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.