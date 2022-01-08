Hogs Can't Hang on After Fast Start

Skip to main content

Hogs Blow Halftime Lead to Trail Texas A&M at Halftime

Aggies shoot 51.9% from the field, overtake fast start by Arkansas, hold lead at break

Arkansas started fast, but couldn't keep up the pace and Texas A&M's hot shooting opened a 37-35 lead at halftime.

The Aggies shot 14 of 27 in the first half while the Razorbacks ended up 14 of 33 (42.4%) and tailed off after opening a 20-9 lead with 13:33 left on a jumper by JD Notae.

A&M had a quick 5-0 run then chipped away to tie the game at 27 with 7:09 left on a 3-pointer by Marcus Williams and took a 30-29 lead on a free throw by Quenton Jackson.

The Aggies held a lead the rest of the half.

Notae led all scorers with 17 points in the first half and Stanley Umude added 10. Wade Taylor led the Aggies with 8.

The Hogs shot 25% behind the arc in the first half while A&M was hitting 33% from deep. Arkansas also won the battle on the glass, 23-17.

Turnovers, though, proved to the be an issue. The Hogs had nine turnovers to the Aggies' five.

